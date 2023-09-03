Ncuti Gatwa Says He “Drowned” In Ryan Gosling’s Eyes On ‘Barbie’ Set & Talks Working With Greta Gerwig

Ncuti Gatwa is looking back to when he set foot on the Barbie set feeling nervous about the experience and how he “drowned” in Ryan Gosling’s blue eyes.

“I was so nervous I hardly spoke for the first month [on set],” he recalled telling Elle in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “There was a time when I was talking to Greta [Gerwig] and I turned around and Ryan Gosling was looking at me, and his eyes were so blue that I just… fell over. I just drowned in his eyes.”

The Sex Education star was able to overcome his anxiety on set and had a positive experience being in the Gerwig-directed film.

“I noticed that it was also the most kind, empathetic set I’ve ever been on,” he added.

Gatwa talked about the bonding among the cast and recalled a night Barbie star Margot Robbie organized a trip for the cast to see Magic Mike on stage.

“We played So Solid Crew and all these old-school garage tunes, then we got to Magic Mike and all screamed our faces off at the incredible dancers. Then we all went to [London nightclub] The Box… The group chat the next day was lit,” Gatwa recalled.

Gatwa played one of the Kens in Barbie and shared credits with his Sex Education co-stars like Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells. The Netflix series is ending its run after four seasons with Season 4 premiering September 21.

Ahead for Gatwa is taking on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

