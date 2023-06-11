Ncuti Gatwa recalls telling Sex Education co-stars about Barbie role

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has recalled the moment he told his Sex Education co-stars about being cast in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, and led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, Barbie sees Sex Education stars Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells and Emma Mackey reunite for the film.

Speaking to Elle , Gatwa said that his co-star Mackey, who was cast in the movie ahead of him , knew he was going to get the part as his name appeared in the script.

"Emma got cast as Barbie before I got cast as Ken, but she knew I was going to be in the film because my name was in the script already," he said. "She kept it a secret for a month! When I found out I got the part I called her singing the Aqua 'Barbie' song.

"We had just had such an intense five years together where we all became so close. We love each other so much and it's incredibly exciting seeing everyone go off and do their own things, but to be able to come back together? That's a magical experience," Gatwa said of the moment he was reunited with Swindells and Mackey.

On playing a version of the iconic Ken doll for the movie, Gatwa said: "Ken means everything to me. Honestly, every day was so much fun. Pink and fun and colourful and joyful and I had a great wardrobe. It felt like we were making a play, we literally called ourselves the Barbie theatre troupe because it felt so creative. We'd warm up in the morning, we'd have dance classes; it was like rehearsing for a stage show.

"Greta Gerwig is an incredible director, she has such a deep understanding of every component that goes into filmmaking," he said of the film's director.

Barbie is released in cinemas on July 21.

