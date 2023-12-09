Ncuti Gatwa dances in kilt and meets goblins in Doctor Who Christmas trailer

Ncuti Gatwa is seen dancing in a kilt and coming face to face with goblins in the Doctor Who Christmas trailer.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 31, made his first appearance on Doctor Who during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes.

The first full episode of the BBC One sci-fi show starring Gatwa in his role as the 15th Time Lord will air on Christmas day.

In a newly released teaser trailer for the festive episode, Gatwa’s Doctor is seen alongside new companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

The trailer opens with a shot of the Doctor twirling in a kilt as he dances, in what looks to be a nightclub.

Soon after he is seen jumping over roofs and leaping onto a hanging ladder which Ruby is climbing.

He tells Ruby “I’m the Doctor” before she asks “what’s up there” and he responds “goblins.”

The pair find the goblins inside a giant flying ship and as the Doctor and Ruby enter the vessel the creatures yell and shriek at them.

The trailer ends as Ruby says “Who are you?” after entering the Tardis.

The Doctor Who logo then flashes on screen.

David Tennant, who originally played the 10th Doctor, returned for three special episodes as the 14th, starring alongside Catherine Tate as the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble.

Gatwa appeared in the last episode, The Giggle, after the Toymaker, played by American actor Neil Patrick Harris, split the Doctor in two.

The episode ended with the words “destination Christmas” showing on screen.

In Doctor Who’s Christmas episode former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall will star as herself alongside It’s A Sin actress Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, soap star Angela Wynter as her grandmother Cherry and former EastEnders star Lady Anita May as Mrs Flood.

Episode The Church On Ruby Road will air at 5.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.