NCST directs Bengal CS and DGP to relaunch investigation into complaints of violence against tribals

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes today summoned top West Bengal officials to seek an explanation regarding violence against tribals in the state.

The commission, after receiving representations from aggrieved parties, summoned Hari Krishna Dwivedi chief secretary and director general of police Manoj Malviya.

"Hari Krishna Dwivedi chief secretary West Bengal and DGP Manoj Malviya both were summoned by National Commission for Scheduled Tribes after the commission got complaints of violence against Tribal people in Bengal," said Ananta Nayak, member NCST.

The summon listed various complaints that included representation of Krishna Murmu regarding sexual assault on her and murderous attempt on her husband and threaten her family, Memorandum of Ramchandra Kharari president Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram regarding violence after the declaration of result of assembly elections in Bengal, and representation of Khagen Murmu, MP Loksabha Maldah about violence, caste-based torture and victimization of Scheduled Tribes in West Bengal, denial of rights and overall under development amongst STs on Bengal Member Ananta Nayak member.

Speaking to ANI, Ananta Nayak, member NCST about the hearing with West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP West Bengal on the violence against Tribals in West Bengal said that NCST received complaints and the chairman sent a team to Bengal to investigate them.

"What I saw on the ground was no action. We saw the plight of tribal women. We summoned them today in the commission and the answers they gave were not satisfactory. I became emotional after seeing the situation in the state. Tribals were living in fear. There were shortcomings in the murder case, I had asked for re-investigation and have been assured that it will be done," stated Nayak.

The commission also discussed the development of tribal areas.

"It is a matter of concern and that is what I asked the Chief secretary to work upon. I had asked them that their system isn't fit to investigate properly because tribals are shy in nature and can't express themselves properly," added Nayak. (ANI)