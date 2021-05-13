NCSC on West Bengal visit to assess allegations of post-poll violence against Dalits

Representative Image

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) began its two-day visit to West Bengal on Thursday to meet families affected by the alleged political violence that broke out after the recently-held West Bengal Assembly elections.

The NCSC team chief Vijay Sampla and Vice-chairman Arun Haldar had reached Kolkata on Wednesday evening and are scheduled to go to Nabahmgram of the East Bardhanaman district at 11 am today, where they will visit the residence of Kaklji Khetarpal who was allegedly murdered in the violence.

Here, the team will inquire about the violence which has allegedly led to some Bharatiya Janata Party supporters being killed.

Homes and shops of the underprivileged community were also allegedly vandalised in the post-poll violence.

On May 13, the team will be visiting the South 24 Parganas district where, in two places, people of the community were allegedly threatened, sources said.

During the two-day visit, the SC team will inquire into the cases of atrocities against Dalits.

Speaking to ANI, NCSC Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar said, "The commission has received many letters and complaints of atrocities against Dalits in the state, ever since the results of the Assembly elections were announced on May 2. Taking those letters into account, Chairman Vijay Sampla and I are visiting Bengal for two days."

"We will visit spots from where complaints of murder and atrocities were reported. I belong from West Bengal and it's painful that the state government is unable to stop such violence that started after the election results. A Chief Minister should work above party politics," he added.

After the election results were declared, giving Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress a huge victory, the BJP had alleged that nine of its party workers were killed in the post-poll violence. The TMC, however, has been refuting the allegations.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also scheduled to visit Ranpagli and Srirampur camps in Assam on May 14 where victims of the violence have taken refuge.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where violence was witnessed. (ANI)