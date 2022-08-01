NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
·21 min read
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

Second Quarter Results

  • Total revenues of $27.5 million, a 28% year-over-year increase

  • Net loss of $(5.5) million and loss per diluted share of $(2.25)

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.0) million

  • $14.9 million in cash and $8.2 million of total debt as of June 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCSM) (the “Company,” “NCS,” “we” or “us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Review

Total revenues were $27.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was an increase of 28% compared to the second quarter of 2021. This increase reflected higher product sales and services volumes in Canada and the United States as well as higher international services volumes, partially offset by a decrease in international product sales, for which individual orders can be larger and less frequent, and lower pricing for certain products and services. We believe the overall increase in revenues largely resulted from higher industry drilling and completion activity in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 2021, particularly in North America, attributable primarily to higher oil and natural gas demand and more favorable commodity prices. Total revenues decreased by 30% as compared to the first quarter of 2022 with a decrease of 55% in Canada, primarily attributable to seasonality, partially offset by increases of 34% in the United States and 65% in international markets.

Gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales exclusive of depreciation and amortization, was $8.9 million, or 33% of total revenues, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $7.5 million, or 35% of total revenues, for the second quarter of 2021. Cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues increased due to lower pricing for certain products and services, a reduction in international revenue as a percentage of total revenue, and increased costs impacting our supply chain, including raw materials, purchased materials, labor costs and outsourced service activity. The decline was partially offset by increased revenues and higher utilization of manufacturing capacity and field service personnel.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the same period in 2021. This overall increase in expense reflects higher compensation and benefit costs primarily associated with the reinstatement of certain salaries in mid-2021, salary increases implemented during the first quarter of 2022 and the restoration of employer matching contributions in January 2022. In addition, travel and entertainment, research and development and professional fees were higher year-over-year. These increases were partially offset by lower share-based compensation expense.

Net loss was $(5.5) million, or $(2.25) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted net loss for this period was $(4.0) million, or $(1.64) per diluted share, which adjusts for $(0.4) million associated with net foreign currency exchange losses and the write-off of deferred loan costs, as well as the tax effects primarily associated with changes in valuation allowance. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net loss was $(5.8) million, or $(2.41) per diluted share. Adjusted net loss for this period was $(4.9) million, or $(2.04) per diluted share, which adjusts for a net impact of $0.2 million associated with the net foreign currency exchange gain, as well as tax effects due to valuation allowances.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.0) million and $(1.6) million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity

NCS incurred capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, of $0.3 million for each of the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, NCS had $14.9 million in cash and $8.2 million in total debt. The borrowing base under our asset-based revolving credit facility totaled $12.8 million as of June 30, 2022. Our net working capital, which we define as current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt, was $49.7 million as of June 30, 2022.

Review and Outlook

NCS’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nipper commented, “We experienced continued momentum in our business during the second quarter, particularly in North America. Our U.S. revenue of $12.1 million was $2.9 million, or 31%, higher than the second quarter of 2021 and was $3.1 million, or 34%, higher than the first quarter of 2022. We benefitted from increased market activity, as well as market adoption of new technologies, including Repeat Precision’s modular perforating gun offering and new products in our Well Construction product line.

Our revenue in Canada for the second quarter of $12.8 million was $3.7 million, or 40%, higher than last year’s second quarter. This reflects strong performance in a quarter impacted by seasonal activity declines due to spring break-up. Our revenue for the second quarter in Canada was higher than our revenue for the same quarter of 2019, indicating a resumption in activity in Canada to pre-COVID levels. We are seeing continued success in capitalizing on our strong market position in Fracturing Systems in Canada to grow our other product lines in that market.

In international markets, our revenue from services increased by 12% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, reflecting both favorable service activity levels in the North Sea and an increase in Tracer Diagnostics work in Argentina and the Middle East. Although international product sales revenue, for which individual orders can be larger and less frequent, fell on a year-over-year basis for the second quarter, our results include an initial sale to a new customer operating in the North Sea, which diversifies our growth opportunities in the region.

Our gross margin was slightly lower in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, reflecting continued inflationary pressures across our business and a lower relative contribution from our international operations.

With free cash flow of $0.7 million in the second quarter, we have sustained our strong balance sheet. We ended the second quarter with a net cash position of $6.7 million and our new asset-based revolving credit facility remains undrawn.

We expect sequential improvements in revenue in each of our U.S., Canadian and international operations during the third quarter, with the most significant increase in Canada, consistent with seasonal patterns as customer activity increases following spring break-up. Market conditions for our industry remain constructive, with customer cash flows supported by commodity pricing and limited spare capacity in global oil markets.

This positive activity outlook is tempered by the inflationary environment we continue to face with respect to labor costs and our supply chain and also by the possibility of negative impacts on oil and natural gas demand that could result from reduced global GDP growth related to central bank efforts to reduce inflation.

I am excited about our business and the opportunities for NCS in 2022 and beyond. I want to express my thanks to the team at NCS and at Repeat Precision. We have remarkable people who have contributed to our premier technology platform, which enables us to deliver outstanding outcomes for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of these measures and a reconciliation, refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN. If you wish to join the conference call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here. The live webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.ncsmultistage.com. It is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start.

The replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, the Middle East and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the risks and uncertainties relating to public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on market conditions and our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and stock price; declines in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and production activity in Canada, the United States and internationally; oil and natural gas price fluctuations; significant competition for our products and services that results in pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share; inability to successfully implement our strategy of increasing sales of products and services into the United States; loss of significant customers; our inability to successfully develop and implement new technologies, products and services; our inability to protect and maintain critical intellectual property assets; losses and liabilities from uninsured or underinsured business activities; the financial health of our customers including their ability to pay for products or services provided; our failure to identify and consummate potential acquisitions; our inability to integrate or realize the expected benefits from acquisitions; loss of any of our key suppliers or significant disruptions negatively impacting our supply chain; risks in attracting and retaining qualified employees and key personnel or related to labor cost inflation; risks resulting from the operations of our joint venture arrangement; currency exchange rate fluctuations; impact of severe weather conditions; restrictions on the availability of our customers to obtain water essential to the drilling and hydraulic fracturing processes; changes in legislation or regulation governing the oil and natural gas industry, including restrictions on emissions of greenhouse gases; our inability to meet regulatory requirements for use of certain chemicals by our tracer diagnostics business; change in trade policy, including the impact of additional tariffs; our inability to accurately predict customer demand, which may result in us holding excess or obsolete inventory; failure to comply with or changes to federal, state and local and non-U.S. laws and other regulations, including anti-corruption and environmental regulations, guidelines and regulations for the use of explosives, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; loss of our information and computer systems; system interruptions or failures, including complications with our enterprise resource planning system, cyber-security breaches, identity theft or other disruptions that could compromise our information; impairment in the carrying value of long-lived assets and goodwill; our failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks and uncertainties relating to cost reduction efforts or savings we may realize from such cost reduction efforts; the reduction in our ABL Facility borrowing base or our inability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements; and our inability to obtain sufficient liquidity on reasonable terms, or at all and other factors discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact

Ryan Hummer
Chief Financial Officer
(281) 453-2222
IR@ncsmultistage.com 

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

19,371

 

 

$

15,764

 

 

$

45,584

 

 

$

35,938

 

Services

 

8,093

 

 

 

5,697

 

 

 

20,992

 

 

 

14,037

 

Total revenues

 

27,464

 

 

 

21,461

 

 

 

66,576

 

 

 

49,975

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below

 

13,399

 

 

 

10,668

 

 

 

31,156

 

 

 

24,589

 

Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below

 

5,124

 

 

 

3,259

 

 

 

11,570

 

 

 

7,616

 

Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below

 

18,523

 

 

 

13,927

 

 

 

42,726

 

 

 

32,205

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

13,745

 

 

 

11,823

 

 

 

29,769

 

 

 

24,607

 

Depreciation

 

939

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

1,860

 

 

 

1,872

 

Amortization

 

167

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

334

 

 

 

334

 

Loss from operations

 

(5,910

)

 

 

(5,391

)

 

 

(8,113

)

 

 

(9,043

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(407

)

 

 

(198

)

 

 

(590

)

 

 

(366

)

Other income, net

 

613

 

 

 

529

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

870

 

Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain

 

(255

)

 

 

242

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

392

 

Total other (expense) income

 

(49

)

 

 

573

 

 

 

403

 

 

 

896

 

Loss before income tax

 

(5,959

)

 

 

(4,818

)

 

 

(7,710

)

 

 

(8,147

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(481

)

 

 

726

 

 

 

(503

)

 

 

854

 

Net loss

 

(5,478

)

 

 

(5,544

)

 

 

(7,207

)

 

 

(9,001

)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

3

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

(191

)

 

 

191

 

Net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

$

(5,481

)

 

$

(5,795

)

 

$

(7,016

)

 

$

(9,192

)

Loss per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic loss per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

$

(2.25

)

 

$

(2.41

)

 

$

(2.89

)

 

$

(3.85

)

Diluted loss per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

$

(2.25

)

 

$

(2.41

)

 

$

(2.89

)

 

$

(3.85

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

2,438

 

 

 

2,401

 

 

 

2,426

 

 

 

2,391

 

Diluted

 

2,438

 

 

 

2,401

 

 

 

2,426

 

 

 

2,391

 

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS*
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,930

 

 

$

22,168

 

Accounts receivable—trade, net

 

20,297

 

 

 

24,392

 

Inventories, net

 

36,967

 

 

 

33,917

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,186

 

 

 

3,290

 

Other current receivables

 

4,360

 

 

 

4,726

 

Total current assets

 

79,740

 

 

 

88,493

 

Noncurrent assets

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

24,028

 

 

 

24,708

 

Goodwill

 

15,222

 

 

 

15,222

 

Identifiable intangibles, net

 

5,410

 

 

 

5,744

 

Operating lease assets

 

4,693

 

 

 

4,809

 

Deposits and other assets

 

3,117

 

 

 

3,113

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

487

 

 

 

236

 

Total noncurrent assets

 

52,957

 

 

 

53,832

 

Total assets

$

132,697

 

 

$

142,325

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable—trade

$

7,722

 

 

$

7,502

 

Accrued expenses

 

3,525

 

 

 

6,323

 

Income taxes payable

 

293

 

 

 

294

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,400

 

 

 

1,556

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

1,933

 

 

 

1,483

 

Other current liabilities

 

2,191

 

 

 

2,660

 

Total current liabilities

 

17,064

 

 

 

19,818

 

Noncurrent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

6,284

 

 

 

6,335

 

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

 

3,802

 

 

 

3,779

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,309

 

 

 

1,612

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

271

 

 

 

114

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

11,666

 

 

 

11,840

 

Total liabilities

 

28,730

 

 

 

31,658

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,250,000 shares authorized, 2,434,555 shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

and 2,408,296 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2,397,766 shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

and 2,380,374 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

24

 

 

 

24

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

438,668

 

 

 

437,022

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(82,853

)

 

 

(82,094

)

Retained deficit

 

(268,378

)

 

 

(261,362

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 26,259 shares at June 30, 2022 and 17,392 shares

 

 

 

 

 

at December 31, 2021

 

(1,386

)

 

 

(1,006

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

86,075

 

 

 

92,584

 

Non-controlling interest

 

17,892

 

 

 

18,083

 

Total equity

 

103,967

 

 

 

110,667

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

132,697

 

 

$

142,325

 

_____________________

* Preliminary

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

Net loss

$

(7,207

)

 

$

(9,001

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,194

 

 

 

2,206

 

Amortization of deferred loan costs

 

128

 

 

 

141

 

Write-off of deferred loan costs

 

196

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

3,485

 

 

 

3,810

 

Provision for inventory obsolescence

 

1,294

 

 

 

1,295

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

59

 

 

 

(29

)

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(222

)

 

 

(292

)

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

(44

)

 

 

(73

)

Proceeds from note receivable

 

282

 

 

 

126

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable—trade

 

3,878

 

 

 

4,425

 

Inventories, net

 

(4,876

)

 

 

(1,119

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

1,271

 

 

 

(307

)

Accounts payable—trade

 

499

 

 

 

927

 

Accrued expenses

 

(2,767

)

 

 

685

 

Other liabilities

 

(2,591

)

 

 

(2,112

)

Income taxes receivable/payable

 

(777

)

 

 

408

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(5,198

)

 

 

1,090

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(420

)

 

 

(238

)

Purchase and development of software and technology

 

(56

)

 

 

(276

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

175

 

 

 

198

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(301

)

 

 

(316

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on finance leases

 

(712

)

 

 

(633

)

Line of credit borrowings

 

7,543

 

 

 

360

 

Payments on line of credit

 

(7,096

)

 

 

(360

)

Treasury shares withheld

 

(380

)

 

 

(197

)

Distribution to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

(1,750

)

Payment of deferred loan cost related to ABL facility

 

(880

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(1,525

)

 

 

(2,580

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(214

)

 

 

160

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(7,238

)

 

 

(1,646

)

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

 

22,168

 

 

 

15,545

 

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$

14,930

 

 

$

13,899

 

Noncash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities

$

864

 

 

$

1,108

 

Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$

819

 

 

$

1,190

 

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or which, in the case of share-based compensation, is non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is defined as net (loss) income attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance. Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share is defined as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the relevant period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of the purchase and development of software and technology) plus proceeds from sales of property and equipment, as presented in our consolidated statement of cash flows. We define free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest as free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest, as presented in the net cash used in financing activities section of our consolidated statements of cash flows. Net working capital is defined as total current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus total current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt. Net working capital excludes cash and cash equivalents and current maturities of long-term debt in order to evaluate the investment in working capital required to support our business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share are important measures that exclude costs that management believes do not reflect our ongoing operating performance and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, certain costs associated with our capital structure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation presents our financial performance in a manner that is comparable to the presentation provided by many of our peers. We believe free cash flow is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and other investment needs. We believe that free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures, other investment needs, and cash distributions to our joint venture partner. We believe that net working capital is useful in analyzing the cash flow and working capital needs of the Company, including determining the efficiencies of our operations and our ability to readily convert assets into cash. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital are key metrics that management uses to assess the period-to-period performance of our core business operations. We believe that presenting these metrics enables investors to assess our performance from period to period using the same metrics utilized by management and to evaluate our performance relative to other companies that are not subject to such factors.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital (our “non-GAAP financial measures”) are not defined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are not measures of net income, income from operations, cash provided by operating activities, working capital or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial performance as reported under GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, working capital or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity.

The tables below set forth reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures of financial performance calculated under GAAP:

NET WORKING CAPITAL*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Working capital

$

62,676

 

 

$

68,675

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

(14,930

)

 

 

(22,168

)

Current maturities of long term debt

 

1,933

 

 

 

1,483

 

Net working capital

$

49,679

 

 

$

47,990

 

_____________________

* Preliminary

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Effect on
Net Loss

 

Impact on
Diluted Loss
Per Share

 

Effect on
Net Loss

 

Impact on
Diluted Loss
Per Share

 

Effect on
Net Loss

 

Impact on
Diluted Loss
Per Share

 

Effect on
Net Loss

 

Impact on
Diluted Loss
Per Share

Net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

$

(5,481

)

 

$

(2.25

)

 

$

(5,795

)

 

$

(2.41

)

 

$

(7,016

)

 

$

(2.89

)

 

$

(9,192

)

 

$

(3.85

)

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (a)

 

232

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(388

)

 

 

(0.16

)

Write-off of deferred loan costs (b)

 

196

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impact from adjustments (c)

 

1,063

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

1,127

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

1,878

 

 

 

0.79

 

Adjusted net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

$

(3,990

)

 

$

(1.64

)

 

$

(4,895

)

 

$

(2.04

)

 

$

(6,251

)

 

$

(2.58

)

 

$

(7,702

)

 

$

(3.22

)

_____________________

(a)

Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods.

(b)

Represents deferred loan costs of $0.2 million expensed during the second quarter of 2022 associated with the prior credit facility replaced in May 2022.

(c)

Represents the income tax adjustments including the valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of both our U.S. and Canadian deferred tax assets.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC. 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net loss

$

(5,478

)

 

$

(5,544

)

 

$

(7,207

)

 

$

(9,001

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(481

)

 

 

726

 

 

 

(503

)

 

 

854

 

Interest expense, net

 

407

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

590

 

 

 

366

 

Depreciation

 

939

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

1,860

 

 

 

1,872

 

Amortization

 

167

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

334

 

 

 

334

 

EBITDA

 

(4,446

)

 

 

(3,518

)

 

 

(4,926

)

 

 

(5,575

)

Share-based compensation (a)

 

841

 

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

2,221

 

Professional fees (b)

 

1,078

 

 

 

952

 

 

 

3,145

 

 

 

1,895

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (c)

 

255

 

 

 

(242

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(392

)

Other (d)

 

277

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

422

 

 

 

293

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,995

)

 

$

(1,632

)

 

$

286

 

 

$

(1,558

)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

(7

)%

 

 

(8

%)

 

 

0

%

 

 

(3

%)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation

$

(2,836

)

 

$

(2,683

)

 

$

(1,360

)

 

$

(3,779

)

_____________________

(a)

Represents non-cash compensation charges related to share-based compensation granted to our officers, employees and directors.

(b)

Represents non-capitalizable costs of professional services incurred in connection with our financings, legal proceedings and the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

(c)

Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods.

(d)

Represents the impact of a research and development subsidy that is included in income tax expense (benefit) in accordance with GAAP along with other charges and credits.

FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW LESS DISTRIBUTIONS TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(5,198

)

 

$

1,090

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(420

)

 

 

(238

)

Purchase and development of software and technology

 

(56

)

 

 

(276

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

175

 

 

 

198

 

Free cash flow

$

(5,499

)

 

$

774

 

Distributions to non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

(1,750

)

Free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest

$

(5,499

)

 

$

(976

)

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

United States

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

9,173

 

$

7,142

 

$

16,334

 

$

13,438

Services

 

2,960

 

 

2,086

 

 

4,877

 

 

3,613

Total United States

 

12,133

 

 

9,228

 

 

21,211

 

 

17,051

Canada

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

9,655

 

 

7,321

 

 

28,707

 

 

21,199

Services

 

3,193

 

 

1,873

 

 

12,670

 

 

8,230

Total Canada

 

12,848

 

 

9,194

 

 

41,377

 

 

29,429

Other Countries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

543

 

 

1,301

 

 

543

 

 

1,301

Services

 

1,940

 

 

1,738

 

 

3,445

 

 

2,194

Total Other Countries

 

2,483

 

 

3,039

 

 

3,988

 

 

3,495

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

19,371

 

 

15,764

 

 

45,584

 

 

35,938

Services

 

8,093

 

 

5,697

 

 

20,992

 

 

14,037

Total revenues

$

27,464

 

$

21,461

 

$

66,576

 

$

49,975


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De