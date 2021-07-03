NCP workers detained in Pune over protest against LPG price hike

Visual from NCP's protest at Pune (Photo/ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Pune Police on Saturday detained Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers who were protesting against a hike in prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

"Cylinder price has increased by Rs 25. Under United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government it was around Rs 324, but within 7 years it has reached Rs 900. The common man is devastated due to these prices," an NCP worker said.

NCP workers also staged a protest against the price hike of LPG in Mumbai.

The LPG prices have doubled in the last 7 years. An LPG refill which cost Rs 410.50 per cylinder on March 1, 2014, now costs Rs 834.50, which is more than double.

The prices have been increased based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee. The rates of LPG cylinders are revised at the beginning of each month.

However, the oil marketing companies had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 100 on June 1.

The last revision in the prices of LPG cylinders came in April when the rate of a cylinder was cut by Rs 10. Previously, LPG cylinder prices were increased in February and March.

At the beginning of 2021, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 694. The price was first increased to Rs 719 per cylinder in February. Further, on February 15, the price was increased to Rs 769.

Meanwhile, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to Rs 794. In March, the price of the LPG cylinder shot up to Rs 819.

And finally, after the reduction of Rs 10 in early April, the price of domestic LPG in Delhi had gone up to Rs 809. But with the recent hike, the prices of LPG cylinders have increased by Rs 140.50 in 2021. (ANI)