NCOFCU Renews Partnership With OMNICOMMANDER to Provide Digital Financial Resources to Firefighters

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / OMNICOMMANDERⓇ INC. and the National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions have renewed their partnership to assist in serving firefighters across the nation with their financial needs.

BRANCHCOMMANDER, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

OMNICOMMANDER provides award-winning Digital Branch™ solutions tailored for financial institutions seeking to enhance their visitors' experience, as well as full-service access to marketing and customizable products and services. Their goal is to make financial institutions accessible to the largest number of people possible.

"When we renewed our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER and asked them to continue supporting our efforts to provide our first responder credit union members with an innovative, immersive banking experience, they did! We cannot thank OMNICOMMANDER enough for their support and technology to achieve a dynamic banking experience for our first responder credit union members,'' shared Grant Sheehan, CEO of the National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions Inc. (NCOFCU).

NCOFCU aims to facilitate firefighter credit unions in providing financial resources and education to firefighters nationwide. As a veteran-owned company, OMNICOMMANDER understands how important it is to provide first responders, firefighters, and their families with a convenient banking experience. One way OMNICOMMANDER has contributed to this goal is by designing NCOFCU's website with a modern feel and seamless navigation so members can easily find the resources they need.

OMNICOMMANDER, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

"We've had an absolutely wonderful experience with the NCOFCU. Grant really knows these credit unions and the members that they serve. Because he has this knowledge, he's helped OMNICOMMANDER to better serve them through the partnership. I'm very excited to continue this relationship and look forward to what the future holds." expressed Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER.

Using OMMNICOMMANDER products and solutions, credit unions that have a membership with NCOFCU can improve their own members' experience without fear of compromise. All of these efforts make it easier for member credit unions to better serve their communities via consistent communications and accessibility to resources.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated financial technology, digital marketing, and cybersecurity company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for financial institutions. For the first time in history, FIs can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their Digital Branch and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem. OMNICOMMANDER solutions are powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. In addition to unmatched service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are always mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit OMNICOMMANDER.com .

About National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions

The National Council of Firefighters Credit Unions, Inc. (NCOFCU) is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 professional credit union association, incorporated in the State of Florida, serving firefighters, first responders, and their families. Credit unions serving firefighters and first responders have been meeting annually since 2001. NCOFCU's members represent credit unions serving firefighters and first responders from across the country. At present, there are over 100 firefighter credit unions, representing over $18 billion in assets and 800,000 members throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://ncofcu.org/.

