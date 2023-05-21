NCISAA Track Rewind: Providence Day, Charlotte Country Day win state titles

Providence Day and Charlotte Country Day dominated this weekend’s NC Independent Schools state championships.

The two-day event was held at Cannon School.

Providence Day’s boys had 151 points, well clear of Christ School (102) and Charlotte Christian (102). In the girls race, Charlotte Country Day dominated relay events and totaled 160 points. Providence Day (90.5) was second. Country Day won its first title since 1994.

▪ Coastal Christian won the boys and girls titles in Division II. Hickory Grove’s boys were fourth and SouthLake Chrsitian was seventh. In the girls, Gaston Christian was seventh. Burlington Christian’s boys topped Gaston Day in Division III. Trinity Christian won the girls event.

AREA BOYS DIVISION I CHAMPIONS

▪ Spencer Mermans, Charlotte Country Day (shot put, 52-5; discus 157-2)

▪ Chris Peal, Providence Day (long lump, 23-10; 100, 10.48)

▪ Providence Day 800 relay

▪ Charlotte Christian 400 relay

▪ Quentin Clarke, Cannon School (400, 48.22)

▪ Evan Brown, Charlotte Christian (200, 21.19)

▪ Cannon 1,600 relay

AREA GIRLS DIVISION I CHAMPIONS

▪ Nia Poole, Providence Day (long lump, 17-8.5; triple jump, 38-7)

▪ Deja Watson-White, Metrolina Christian (high jump, 5-4)

▪ Charlotte Country Day 3,200 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay

▪ Kasey Cone, Charlotte Country Day (3,200, 10:56.78)

▪ Brynn Berger, Charlotte Christian (100 hurdles, 16-01)

▪ Nina Dominique, Charlotte Christian (100, 12.04; 200, 24.63)

▪ Emma Lewis, Charlotte Country Day, 1,600, 5:04.25)

▪ Charlotte Christian 400 relay

▪ Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian (800, 2:12.64)

AREA BOYS DIVISION II CHAMPIONS

▪ Jacob Hogan, Gaston Christian (110 hurdles, 15.96)

▪ Hickory Grove 1,600 relay

▪ Nolan Boovy, SouthLake Christian (high jump, 6-0)

▪ Anthony Hawkins, Hickory Grove (discus, 133-03; shot put, 51-07.5)

AREA GIRLS DIVISION II CHAMPIONS

None

AREA BOYS DIVISION III CHAMPIONS

▪ Aldyn Rivera, Gaston Day (110 hurdles, 16.14)

▪ Jose Ramos, Victory Christian (300 hurdles, 41.36)

▪ Gaston Day 800 relay

▪ Chase Owens, Gaston Day (long lump, 21-11)

AREA GIRLS DIVISION III CHAMPIONS

▪ Tyler Clyburn, Northside Christian (100 meters, 12.26; 200, 25.00; 400, 58.92; high jump, 5-4)

Full NCISAA Division I results

Full NCISAA Division II results

Full NCISAA Division III results