‘NCIS Sydney’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS and Paramount+ Australia

CBS and Paramount+ Australia have renewed “NCIS Sydney” for a second season.

The series, which is the first international iteration of “NCIS,” debuted in November of 2023. It is the fifth series in the franchise, which includes the still-running “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” along with “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans,” which have both concluded.

“NCIS: Sydney” is set amid rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police have been grafted into a multi-national task force to keep naval crimes in check. Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes star.

Morgan O’Neill serves as showrunner, and executive produces with Sara Richardson and Michele Bennett. Endemol Shine Australia produces for CBS Studios. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles territories outside of Australia.

“The global power of the ‘NCIS’ franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of ‘NCIS: Sydney,’” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

“We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at ‘NCIS: Sydney’ is returning for a second season,” said Morgan O’Neill, executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia. “We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon.”

