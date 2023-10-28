NCIS star Katrina Law debuts hot-pink hair transformation

JB Lacroix/WireImage

NCIS star Katrina Law has unveiled a brand new hairstyle, swapping her brunette hair for hot-pink locks.

The actress posted a picture of her vibrantly coloured hair to Instagram, followed by a full body picture of her throwing up a peace sign, and then a selfie, all while wearing a 'SAG-AFTRA' t-shirt.

Shared with her 676,000 followers, the snaps were captioned: "Mid-strike hair don't care. Let's go SAG-AFTRA!", referencing the ongoing strike from the American actors' union.

Related: NCIS creator isn't surprised show never got an Emmy nod

Law, who has appeared in the American military police procedural NCIS as special agent Jessica Knight since 2020, received a lot of love from co-stars and fans in the comments.

Brian Dietzen, who has starred in the show since its very first season, commented: "Hell yeah!" while fellow actress Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf) added: "Hottie" with a flame emoji.

Canadian actor Steven Ogg (Westworld) also wrote: "Isn’t she….pretty in pink!"

Fans of Law have also shown their love in the comments, with one writing: "YESSS!! BARBIE ERA LETS GO!" and another adding: "Love it. You should do NCIS with that hair."

Getty Images - CBS

Related: NCIS star Daniela Ruah celebrates "huge goal" achievement

NCIS's upcoming 21st season recently received an update concerning its progress amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Dietzen confirmed that the show had been affected by the industrial action in an Instagram post, writing that since a recent holiday had finished, he would be "back to work… eventually?"

He added: "Til then, I'll be on the picket lines. Hope your summer is going great!"

The Screen Actors Guild went on strike in July this year, following suit of the Writers Guild of America. While the WGA has ended their strike, the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.

Story continues

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK



You Might Also Like