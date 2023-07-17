NCIS star Emily Wickersham unveils hair transformation

CBS

Actress Emily Wickersham has unveiled a huge hair transformation and NCIS fans have had a lot to say about the new look.

Sharing her new blonde style in a selfie on Instagram, she wrote: "Back to blonde programming."

While the actress made no reference to her character Ellie Bishop from the long-running police series, fans were quick to notice the similarity and gave their thoughts in the comments.

"Makes me miss Ellie Bishop," one person wrote, as another added: "Looks good, reminds me of your NCIS years."

Others even went as far as to speculate whether the change from brunette to blonde could be a sign of a potential Ellie Bishop comeback.

"Maybe with this hair you back to NCIS," one user commented. "Come back to NCIS!! You are missed," another wrote.

Wickersham played Ellie on the show from 2013 to 2021, starting as a recurring character before transitioning to a main star before her departure in season 18.

Her exit came after Ellie was seemingly dismissed from the team for leaking confidential documents. However, this was later revealed as a pretence for the character to embark on a long-term undercover mission, leaving the door open for a return.

This wouldn't be the first time NCIS fans have wondered about Ellie making a return to the show either, as users on Reddit theorised last year on how exactly the character could be brought back.

"I honestly think it's pretty likely she'll come back eventually," one fan wrote in a thread.

"Give it a season or two and she may come back for a couple episodes to resolve this plotline," another replied, noting Wickersham's open-ended exit storyline.

NCIS was renewed for another season back in February 2023, with season 21 scheduled to return for the 2023-2024 television season. The good news was confirmed via Instagram, with a montage showing clips of many NCIS fan favourites in action, ensuring justice is served.

"We're not done yet," the in-video caption teased. "More crime fighting. More takedowns. And more explosions."

Whilst no release date for NCIS season 21 has been shared, CBS has confirmed that the series will air in the US during it's normal Monday night slot when it returns.

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

