NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares season 21 update amid actors strike

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has confirmed that the show is one of many that is affected by the strikes going on in Hollywood.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, meaning shows and films that hadn't already been fully written couldn't go into production, while the Screen Actors Guild commenced their own strike last week, putting a pause on even more productions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dietzen has been on holiday in Greece, enjoying the sun with his wife Kelly, sharing a selection of snaps to his Instagram. He ended his post by stating that now his holidays are over, he'll be joining his co-stars in protesting.

Related: Mark Harmon writing book inspired by real history of NCIS

His post reads: "It was an epic journey and so beautiful. Santorini, Naxos, Athens, it was the trip of a lifetime.

"Amazing food, and so much to see. The Parthenon was breathtaking. We were told the restoration is scheduled to be completed in about 5 years (not sure they’ll make it). Seeing a live orchestra perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus was a highlight, and seeing the birthplace of theatre at the Theatre of Dionysus was great for my soul.

"Naxos was our favorite place to lounge on the beach and dig into some summer reading. Santorini gave us amazing sunsets and the best meal of the trip. Thank you to all of the new friends we met along the way. Can’t wait to get back there!

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Related: NCIS: Los Angeles boss explains finale twists and shares scrapped storylines after cancellation

"Now back to work… eventually? Til then, I’ll be on the picket lines. Hope your summer is going great!"

As Dietzen notes, there's no way of knowing when the strikes might come to an end. This is the first time that both writers and actors unions have both gone strike at the same time since 1960, so there's a lot to try and sort out.

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like