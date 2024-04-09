‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 22 at CBS

“NCIS” will return for a 22nd season at CBS, the network announced Tuesday.

The procedural was renewed for the 2024-2025 broadcast season alongside comedy “The Neighborhood,” which was upped for a seventh season at the network.

The news comes on the heels of renewals for all three “FBI” series, as well as “Tracker,” “Ghosts” and “Fire Country.” “NCIS: Sydney,” which marked the “NCIS” franchise’s first international installment, also scored a Season 2 order from both CBS and Paramount+ Australia.

In its 21st season, “NCIS” is averaging 12.9 million viewers, per Nielsen live-plus-35-day multiplatform figures, up 12% from last year, and stands as the season’s second most-watched entertainment program, behind only “Tracker.” Starring Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, “NCIS” centers on the complex dynamics within a team at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“The Neighborhood” has averaged a viewership of 7.9 million, per live-plus-35-day multiplatform data, marking a 10% increase from last year. The comedy stars Cedric the Entertainer as the friendliest guy in the Midwest, who moves his family to a Los Angeles neighborhood where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness, according to the official logline.

“’The Neighborhood’ and ‘NCIS’ are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

The “NCIS” renewal comes as the “NCIS” franchise hits its 1,000th episode on April 15. Beyond continuing the run for “NCIS” and “NCIS: Sydney,” CBS ordered an “NCIS: Origins” prequel series starring Austin Stowell as young Gibbs, while Paramount+ ordered a spin-off series centered on franchise favorites Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

“NCIS” premieres Mondays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT after “The Neighborhood” airs Mondays at 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. New episodes of both shows are available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The post ‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 22 at CBS appeared first on TheWrap.