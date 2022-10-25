NCIS recap: Kasie goes undercover

Sara Netzley
·7 min read
NCIS recap: Kasie goes undercover

If you look carefully, you can see the ghost of Abby Scuito hovering over this week's NCIS episode. Let's recap!

Kasie's (Diona Reasonover) at her martial arts class (no surprise after some of her work-based trauma over the seasons), where her instructor points out that she's still struggling to listen to her gut.

As she walks out that night, she's too wrapped up in watching the video of her sparring session to see a mysterious van waiting to snatch her from the dark parking lot. Not to victim-blame, but ma'am, you work at NCIS. You've seen all kinds of dangerous things. Keep your head on a swivel!

In the big orange room, McGee (Sean Murray) complains about the sluggishness of his devices, and hilariously, his laptop keeps grinding to a halt with a sound like malfunctioning robot gears, which isn't really a thing that computers do.

NCIS
NCIS

Robert Voets/CBS Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines

The slow network doesn't keep the team from getting called to its latest murder, where the team is shocked to find fellow NCIS agent Otis Khatri dead in the house of Lt. Mary Laredo, who's deployed at the moment.

Otis was the person who oversaw NCIS' humanitarian response after wars and natural disasters, and he'd volunteered to watch Laredo's beloved cat, Prince Charming, while she's gone. When the team interviews Otis' sister, she recognizes Tim as "McGeek" and says Otis hadn't wanted to talk about work for the past week or so.

They find evidence of blood at the scene that had been cleaned up after Prince Charming walked through it, which means the missing cat may have bloody DNA on his paws.

So Knight (Katrina Law) searches for Prince Charming by checking local vets to see if his microchip has been scanned, but is she searching the neighborhood? Posting fliers? Setting tuna out at Laredo's house to lure him out of hiding? It's like she's never searched for a lost pet before.

Oh, and Kasie's also missing, which has Palmer (Brian Dietzen) worried. But Parker (Gary Cole) assures him that she requested a personal day off, and sir, you work at NCIS. You've seen all kinds of dangerous things. If your colleague says it's weird that Kasie's missing work without arranging for anyone to cover for her, listen to him!

Anyway, Palmer discovered sky-high levels of sesame oil in Otis' blood, and since he was horribly allergic and vigilant about checking ingredients before eating anything, Palmer assumes Otis must've trusted the person who gave him the dosed food.

Palmer does his best to process the evidence in Kasie's absence, even busting out the hand-written Abby's Lab for Dummies manual in a sequence accompanied by the techno/punk soundtrack that used to play over Abby's scenes, which is just delightful.

Alas, Abby's manual isn't user-friendly enough, and Palmer executes a command that makes all the computers freak out. Good thing Kasie's in the building to set things right and reveal that the prints on Otis' laptop belong to… Kasie. DUN.

She insists on being interrogated in the normal room, but twist, she sits down in the interrogator's seat, asking McGee to account for the multiple shipments of electronic equipment he recently received from China. McGeek says they were parts to fix up an old Barry Smiles robot, aka the most expressive talking bear of the '80s.

This satisfies Kasie, who tells the interrogation room camera that her investigation into the mole at NCIS is officially over. Then she explains to her flabbergasted colleagues that she was recruited by Defense Criminal Investigation Services a few months ago to look for the mole among her colleagues. Even Vance (Rocky Carroll) didn't know.

DCIS Agent Eden Grayson (Amber Friendly) explains that they cleared Kasie first, then put her to work. Vance is incredulous that they didn't even give Kasie a support team, especially since she's not an actual agent.

And it was hard on her! She tells Palmer keeping secrets was lonely, and she even used PTO to wrap up her work clearing the team. Wait, she took a PERSONAL DAY for that? They'd better return that to her.

Anyway, back to the case: Kasie discovers that Otis was using the NCIS system to steal proprietary info from massive oil and tech companies and ransoming it back to them, which is what was slowing down the network.

The team finds one of the company owners who refused to pay the ransome and connect with the guy on a yacht in Ibiza. He says he got a new ransom demand that morning and paid it, but he refuses to say where he sent the money.

To find out who Otis was working with, NCIS needs access to that company's server room, so they send Kasie in through the air vent with the whole team supporting her this time. When Kasie tries to apologize to Knight for the surveillance, Jess shuts her down quick, saying Kasie was just doing her job. Knight is correct, and good for her for making sure Kasie knows it.

As Kasie crawls through the vent, she tells the team over coms that she's proud of the job she did and actually feels closer to them all now. When she drops into the server room, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) calls her Rambo, but she's clearly channeling Ethan Hunt.

Complications arrive when a young company employee enters the server room, and Kasie's unable to come up with a good cover story for what she's doing there, flailing so hard that the woman asks, "Are you… good?" which is the perfect Gen Z response.

Despite the team assuring Kasie that they have her back, not one of them helps her come up with a good cover story, but she pulls it together on her own and yells at the woman to get out of the server room with her spillable beverage.

Thanks to her quick thinking, the team learns that a Caymans Island account auto-donates the millions in ransomware to charities. In fact, every blackmailed company had defaulted on a public pledge to donate to various charities, which makes Otis a Robin Hood hacker.

And now we know who his killer is thanks to Knight singing Laredo's silly cat song to lure Prince Charming back home. She and Palmer ham-handedly deal with the freaked-out cat (of course he's taking swipes at them — he's in a cage in a lab surrounded by strangers!) But his paws yield the killers' DNA, which turns out to be…

… Agent Grayson! At Kasie's debrief in the mysterious DCIS van, Grayson jokes that you can't really ask a charity to give the donation back, but Kasie never told Grayson that detail of the case. Last week, I said I love this trope, but come on, show, two weeks in a row?

By the time the team gets there, a full-on struggle's taking place in the van, and the door flies open to reveal that Kasie managed to subdue the gun-carrying Grayson. Look at our favorite lab tech finally listening to her gut!

This is such a cool callback to Abby's van fight in "Bloodbath," which was season 3, episode 21 (and is included in EW's list of the 25 essential NCIS episodes). Tangle with an NCIS lab tech at your own peril, bad guys!

So yeah, Otis noticed the blackmail scheme and brought it to Grayson, who murdered him, then tried to frame him for the Robin Hood scheme.

The episode closes with Vance telling Otis' sister about what a stellar agent and human he was and a more confident Kasie back on the sparring mat.

Stray shots

  • Seriously, how great was the Abby homage? Pauley Perrette may be gone, but she's not forgotten.

  • That look that Palmer and Knight shared over her catch scratch was scorching. Scorching, I say!

  • Speaking of felines, this whole episode felt a little like anti-cat propaganda. Just for Prince Charming.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it