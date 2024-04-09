‘NCIS’ & ‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed For Next Season

CBS has renewed NCIS and The Neighborhood for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

NCIS has been a top 20 series for 18 of its 20 full seasons and has ranked as the No. 1 drama for the last five consecutive seasons – and 13 of the last 14. Now in its 21st season, NCIS is the No. 2 entertainment program this season, trailing only Tracker on CBS. The renewal brings NCIS through its 22nd season.

More from Deadline

The Neighborhood is averaging 5.83 million viewers season to date and is TV’s third-ranked comedy. This renewal brings the sitcom through its seventh season.

“The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor, and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

Earlier today, CBS announced that it has renewed FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

FBI was picked up for three more years, taking it through the ninth season. FBI: Most Wanted comes back for its sixth season and FBI: International has been renewed for its fourth season.

Last month, Fire Country was renewed for its third season, NCIS: Sydney was renewed for season two and Tracker picked up for season two.

No word yet on the future of The Equalizer, which is in its fourth season.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.