‘NCIS,’ ‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed at CBS

“NCIS” and “The Neighborhood” have both been renewed at CBS.

The renewal will bring “NCIS” to its 22nd season, while “The Neighborhood” will be back for its seventh season. Both shows currently air on Mondays on the broadcast network.

“’The Neighborhood’ and ‘NCIS’ are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor, and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

“NCIS” has long been a cornerstone of the CBS scripted lineup. Per CBS, the series is still averaging 12.9 million multiplatform viewers, even this late in its run. The show serves as the foundation for a TV franchise that continues to pay off for CBS and parent company Paramount. CBS also currently airs “NCIS: Hawaii” while “NCIS: Sydney” airs on Paramount+ and CBS. CBS is also at work on a prequel series about a young Leroy Gibbs, and a spinoff starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo has been ordered at Paramount+.

“NCIS” stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole. The series is executive produced by Steven D. Binder, David J. North, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, Christopher J. Waild, Mark R. Schilz and created by Donald P. Bellisario. it is produced by CBS Studios in association with Belisarius Productions.

“The Neighborhood” is averaging 7.9 million multi-platform viewers in its sixth season at CBS. It stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Jim Reynolds created the series. It is executive produced by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. CBS Studios produces.

These are the latest CBS renewals announced today. The network has also renewed all three of the “FBI” shows, with the flagship show renewed for three more seasons.

