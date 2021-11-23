'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans, You're Not Going to Like This Upsetting News

Photo credit: Getty Images

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.

On November 8, minutes after NCIS: Hawai’i finished airing on the East Coast, viewers began applauding "another outstanding episode." But then, the show’s official Twitter account decided to break unexpected news — a two-week hiatus was scheduled to begin.

We're off for a few weeks but don't worry. #NCISHawaii will be back with a new episode on 11/29. pic.twitter.com/ZNaMCQV0UM — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) November 9, 2021

“We're off for a few weeks but don't worry. #NCISHawaii will be back with a new episode on 11/29,” the tweet read. It was accompanied by a GIF of Jane sharing a reassuring message, “This will be okay.”

But that isn’t the only heartbreaking news. The original NCIS is also on on a two-week hiatus, although there was no formal announcement made.

When is NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i coming back?

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will return to CBS with new episodes on Monday, November 29 at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively. There’s no official word for why both shows are going on a hiatus at the same time but it’s most likely a holiday break in honor of Thanksgiving.

Instead of new episodes, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i aired reruns the week of November 15. This week, the time slots will be filled with the 1964 stop-motion version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

When NCIS comes back on November 29 though, the action will pick right back up. In NCIS, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) is in the middle of a conversation surrounding guns. Meanwhile, the NCIS: Hawai’i crew try to quell disagreements between two groups while Jane goes on a date with Captain Joe (Enver Gjokaj).



We can’t wait to see it all!

