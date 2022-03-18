NCIS Hit with Mystery Illness as At Least 18 Cast and Crew Members Throw Up on Set: Report

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
&#x00201c;Docked&#x00201d; &#x002013; NCIS
“Docked” – NCIS

Sonja Flemming/CBS NCIS

The production of NCIS has reportedly been hit with a mystery health issue.

At least 18 cast and crew members from the hit CBS procedural, which is being filmed in Valencia, California, came down with a sudden illness Thursday morning that included vomiting, according to TMZ.

A source told the outlet that "mild symptoms" seem to point to potential food poisoning, but there has been no confirmation of a cause.

An executive for NCIS had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

RELATED: Aubrey Plaza Says COVID "Was on Our Set" While Filming Happiest Season: Kristen Stewart "Got Sick"

&#x00201c;Starting Over&#x00201d; &#x002013; NCIS
“Starting Over” – NCIS

Sonja Flemming/CBS NCIS

NCIS is currently on its 19th season and recently said goodbye to its lead character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.

Harmon, 70, played Gibbs for 18 seasons. During episode four of season 19, the beloved character — who was nearly killed during the season 18 finale — left his job for good, opting to stay in Alaska indefinitely after solving a case.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"I'm not going back, Tim," Gibbs told Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) while fishing. "I'm not going back home."

Gibbs then told McGee that he "could not have hoped for anyone better" to work with over the past 18 years before the partners hugged, closing out the emotional scene.

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Harmon Departs NCIS After 18 Seasons: He's "Always Going to Be a Part of the Show"

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Harmon revealed what would ultimately cause him to leave the series after nearly two decades.

"If there's ever a time where the writers are walking into the room and going 'I don't know what to do,' then I think we all have to look at each other and call it a day," he said at the time. "But we're not there yet."

Harmon also expressed his gratitude for his long-running spot on the show. "I've been around long enough to know what this is. That commitment is part of what I signed up for; I know when this show ends that's it — there won't be anything else like this for me," he shared.

The action drama's current cast includes Murray, 44, plus Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll, Gary Cole and David McCallum.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • 'When that jumper is falling, he’s unguardable': Fred VanVleet on Pascal Siakam

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the successful road trip, Precious Achiuwa's presence on defence, his role as a leader and Pascal Siakam's offensive game. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Avalanche douse Flames 3-0 in matchup of Western's best

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Nick Nurse not letting dominance over LeBron get to his head

    Following a big win over the Lakers on Monday, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse kept it humble when discussing his 6-0 record against LeBron James as Raptors head coach while dishing out praises to some of his squad's role players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the