‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Returning To Production After Traditional Blessing Ceremony As LL Cool J Reprises Role As Sam Hanna

NCIS: Hawai’i is heading back into production and is bringing back its traditional blessing.

The CBS show is set to return to filming on Monday December 4 after a traditional Hawaiian ceremony, which is the same way that the show kicked off filming for seasons one and two.

More from Deadline

It comes ahead of the show’s third season premiere on Monday February 12. Mothership series NCIS is also set to return to production in early December for the same premiere date.

The third season of the spinoff procedural will feature LL Cool J reprising his role as Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles. Deadline reported earlier this year that the rapper and actor would be joining the third season of the show.

LL Cool J appeared in the season two finale as a special guest star in May and it comes after NCIS: LA ended earlier this year after 14 seasons.

He is expected to participate in the blessing alongside series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson.

The series is set on the shores of Hawai’i as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself. The NCIS: Hawai’i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who’ve relocated to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu.

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. NCIS: Hawai’i is produced by CBS Studios.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.