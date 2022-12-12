NCIS' First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back — Get New Airdate
Well, you waited this long for the first-ever three-way NCIS universe crossover event. And now you will need to hold on juuuust a bit longer.
As announced tonight, during CBS’ coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting, the NCIS/ NCIS: Hawaii/ NCIS: Los Angeles one-night crossover event will now air Monday, Jan. 9, starting at 8/7c — a week later than originally planned.
In the opening NCIS episode, title “Too Many Cooks,” agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i — all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved FLETC instructor — find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide. NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, and NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills, guest-star.
Next up, in the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Deep Fake,” Jane Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (NCIS‘ Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (NCIS: Los Angeles‘ LL Cool J) find themselves captured with a CIA agent needing intel from the team, while Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (NCIS‘ Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in the Aloha State who could be connected to several assassinations. NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Chris O’Donnell also guest-stars.
Closing things out that night at 10/9c, in the NCIS: LA episode “A Long Time Coming,” while Agent Rountree and Fatima are searching for an MIA Kilbride, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. NCIS‘ Gary Cole and Wilmer Valderrama, and NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami, guest-star.
