'NCIS' Fans Believe Gibbs Is Coming Back in Season 19 After Seeing This Major Clue

Special Agent in Charge Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) officially hung up his NCIS hat at the beginning of season 19. But episodes later, he's still top of mind — especially after his latest act of generosity. Now, many NCIS fans are taking the character's kind gesture as yet another sign that the former leader will be back on the show very soon.

Last Monday, NCIS returned from its holiday season break with a new episode that began with McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) trying to figure out why $10,000 had been deposited into each of their bank accounts. Despite their best efforts, the special agent and the chief medical examiner didn’t have much luck. As it turns out, Vance (Rocky Carroll) had the answers to all of their questions.

“I just wanted to welcome you as the newest members of the Leroy Jethro Gibbs College Scholarship [Fund],” he told McGee and Palmer. After both NCIS team members agreed it was “way too generous” and they couldn’t possibly keep it, Vance revealed that he had also received the same deposit as had other special agents and their families.

The director went on to explain that it was Gibbs’ way of honoring his late daughter, Kelly, who he had originally started the college fund for. After her death, he continued to contribute to it, and through the years he had given away the money to other agents so their kids could earn a higher education. “Just really wish that I could thank him in person,” Palmer said. “Well, hopefully, one day you will,” Vance replied.

Although the NCIS team members were caught off guard by the gift for their children, viewers weren’t as shocked and added this moment to their mounting pile of evidence that the former leader will return to the show. When the show posted about the heartfelt moment on Instagram, lots of fans doubled down on their theory that Gibbs was booking his flight back to Washington, D.C.

“I can sense him coming back soon anyways Alaska is too cold to live now 🔥,” one person wrote in the Instagram comments section. “Totally not foreshadowing Gibbs return,” another added. “’Hopefully one day you will’ = ‘Mark Harmon might come back from time to time,’” a different fan said.

NCIS fans are sure making a strong case about a potential Gibbs comeback, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

