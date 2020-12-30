NCID healthcare staff become first in Singapore to receive COVID-19 vaccine

NCID staff receiving COVID-19 vaccination in Singapore. (PHOTOS: Ministry of Communication and Information)

SINGAPORE — More than 30 staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday (30 December), becoming the first group to do so as the vaccination exercise begins in Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a media release that these staff members come from across clinical, nursing, allied health, ancillary and administration departments. They reported to the NCID’s Day Treatment Centre, which was designated for COVID-19 vaccination of NCID staff.

The first healthcare worker to be vaccinated was Sarah Lim, 46, a senior staff nurse at NCID.

NCID senior staff nurse Sarah Lim is the first Singaporean to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on 30 December 2020. (PHOTO: Ministry of Communication and Information)

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, she performed pre-screening, carried out medical procedures such as blood-taking, and also coordinated clinic operations at the Special Precaution Area at NCID. With the COVID-19 outbreak, Lim continues to be stationed at the Special Precaution Area, and carries out screening for suspect COVID-19 cases.

“I feel fine,” she said after taking her vaccination. “It’s just like an ant bite, so I think it should be tolerable to everyone.

“I feel very grateful to get the vaccine, and I hope to encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

“Being a nurse, I feel I have responsibility to take the vaccination first, so that I can protect others.”

Another NCID staff who was vaccinated was senior staff nurse Mohamed Firdaus Mohamed Salleh, 38. He is an Intensive Care Unit nurse looking after infectious diseases patients, and currently looks after COVID-19 patients.

NCID senior staff nurse Mohamad Firdaus taking the COVID-19 vaccine. (PHOTO: Ministry of Communication and Information)

Dr Kalisvar Marimuthu, a 43-year-old senior consultant who manages suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases, was also one of the NCID staff who was vaccinated today. He was involved in managing infection control in the Community Care Facilities.

NCID senior consultant Dr Kalisvar Marimuthu receiving his COVID-19 vaccination. (PHOTO: Ministry of Communication and Information)

Vaccine info sheet, screening form for staff

MOH said in the media release that staff arriving for vaccination will receive a vaccine information sheet and vaccine screening form, and will be asked to fill in their personal particulars, medical information, and declaration and consent.

Before administering the vaccine, the vaccinator will ask the staff members a series of questions related to vaccine eligibility. If they are able to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccinator will proceed to prepare the vaccine, and administer the vaccine into the arm.

After receiving the vaccine, staff will receive a vaccination card and will be observed for 30 minutes on site to ensure that they have tolerated the vaccine well.

These staff will return for the second dose of the vaccine on 20 January, 21 days after the first injection.

The remaining NCID staff will be progressively vaccinated with the National Healthcare Group Management and Staff, starting from January.

