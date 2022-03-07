NCHSAA state basketball finals schedule released. Games tip Saturday

For the first time in three years, the N.C. High School Athletic Association state finals are turning to college campuses.

This year’s games will be held at North Carolina and N.C. State Saturday.

All tickets cost $15.00 and there is no re-entry at any site. Tickets are only available through the NCHSAA’s Digital Ticketing partner GoFan. Tickets will go on sale at www.GoFan.co/NCHSAA this evening at 6:00 p.m.

1A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

GIRLS

Bertie Falcons vs. Bishop McGuinness Villians

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

BOYS

Chatham Charter Knights vs. Hayesville Yellow Jackets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 5:00 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

2A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

GIRLS

Farmville Central Jaguars vs. Salisbury Hornets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC

BOYS

Farmville Central Jaguars vs. J.M. Robinson Bulldogs

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC

3A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

GIRLS

Northwood Chargers vs. Enka Jets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

BOYS

Seventy-First Falcons vs. West Charlotte Lions

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

4A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

GIRLS

Apex Friendship Patriots vs. Julius Chambers Cougars

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC

BOYS

Panther Creek Catamounts vs. Weddington Warriors

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC