NCHSAA state basketball finals schedule released. Games tip Saturday
For the first time in three years, the N.C. High School Athletic Association state finals are turning to college campuses.
This year’s games will be held at North Carolina and N.C. State Saturday.
All tickets cost $15.00 and there is no re-entry at any site. Tickets are only available through the NCHSAA’s Digital Ticketing partner GoFan. Tickets will go on sale at www.GoFan.co/NCHSAA this evening at 6:00 p.m.
1A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS
GIRLS
Bertie Falcons vs. Bishop McGuinness Villians
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
BOYS
Chatham Charter Knights vs. Hayesville Yellow Jackets
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 5:00 p.m.
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
2A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS
GIRLS
Farmville Central Jaguars vs. Salisbury Hornets
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC
BOYS
Farmville Central Jaguars vs. J.M. Robinson Bulldogs
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC
3A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS
GIRLS
Northwood Chargers vs. Enka Jets
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
BOYS
Seventy-First Falcons vs. West Charlotte Lions
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)
Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC
4A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS
GIRLS
Apex Friendship Patriots vs. Julius Chambers Cougars
Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m.
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC
BOYS
Panther Creek Catamounts vs. Weddington Warriors
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC