NCHSAA Rewind: Hough advances, Myers Park falls in 4A playoffs

Hough High School is heading to the second round of the N.C. 4A basketball playoffs. But just barely.

The Huskies, the No. 2 seed from the I-MECK conference, beat Rocky River, the No. 2 seed from the Southwestern 4A, 62-59 in overtime Tuesday.

Hough (7-2) trailed 44-41 heading into the fourth quarter but forced overtime.

Junior guard Graham Worland had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead Hough. Nick Shyrock had 14 and Kevin Stiff 11. Calik “Duke” Thomas had 23 for the Ravens (6-2) in his final game.

Myers Park rally falls short

It looked, for a few minutes Tuesday night, as if the Myers Park boys’ basketball team might be flipping the script against R.J. Reynolds.

But in the end, the Mustangs ran out of fuel and dropped a 69-61 decision to the Demons in a first-round 4A playoff game in Winston-Salem.

The teams were playing in the same gym where, nearly two years ago, Myers Park took a 15-point lead over R.J. Reynolds into the fourth quarter. Then the Mustangs were outscored 33-14 and fell 83-79 in the quarterfinals.

On Tuesday night, it was the host Demons who led 29-19 at halftime. Their defense had shut down the Myers Park attack, forcing the Mustangs into 13 first-half turnovers.

Then Myers Park (5-3) surged. The Mustangs closed the gap to 42-40 after three quarters and actually took took the lead several times in the fourth quarter.

“On offense, we tried to open the floor,” Myers Park coach Scott Taylor said. “And we extended our defense fullcourt. That loosened up the game and gave us more possessions.

“A couple times, when we led by one or two points, I felt like we were just another basket away from getting the momentum. But that never happened.”

Myers Park led 51-50 with a little more than five minutes left after an Elijah Strong basket.

But R.J. Reynolds (12-1) scored six straight points and never trailed again. The Mustangs tied the contest at 56-all on another Strong field goal with three minutes left, but they fell victim to a few turnovers and long 3-point attempts that missed the mark.

“I’m really proud of how we battled,” Taylor said. “But it takes almost perfect possessions to come all the way back.”

Taylor said a pair of R.J. Reynolds players who were part of that 2019 victory over the Mustangs, seniors Tyreik Leach and Caden Davis, made a big difference Tuesday night.

“I felt as if they were composed and poised,” he said. “They knew exactly what they wanted to do, where they wanted to be.”

Together, Leach and Davis accounted for 48 of the Demons’ points.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Caden Davis, R.J. Reynolds: Davis, a 6-4 senior, scored 24 points and made 7-of-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Elijah Strong, Myers Park: A 6-7 sophomore, Strong finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Tyreik Leach, R.J. Reynolds: Leach, a 6-foot senior, scored 24 points and added five assists and four steals.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Myers Park is a young team. The Mustangs’ top three scorers are a freshman and two sophomores. Taylor says the COVID-related pause in athletic activities by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools affected the development of the young players. “We had only four practices after we resumed from the pause,” he said. “We put in two new sets today. This team has a lot of promise, provided we do the work in the offseason.”

▪ The Mustangs’ 61 points were the second-most scored by a team in regulation this season against R.J. Reynolds. The Demons were holding opponents to an average of 49 points a contest before Tuesday night.

▪ Each team played tight defense, and it was reflected in the turnover totals … 22 for Myers Park, 16 for R.J. Reynolds.

▪ The Demons were in the double-bonus from the foul line nearly all of the fourth quarter. They hit 17-of-19 free throws in the final period. Myers Park made 3-of-4.

WHAT’S NEXT

R.J. Reynolds moves into the 4A Sweet 16 round and will host Page on Thursday.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Boys Top Performers

Ben Burnham, Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian: 26 points, 13 rebounds for Burnham in a 87-54 win over Ravenscroft in the NCISAA semifinals. In his past six games, Burnham has scored 161 points and grabbed 104 rebounds. Tyson, a 6-8 junior, had a game-high 32 points.

Maxwell Coles, Jeremy Gregory, North Mecklenburg: 26 points, six rebounds, three assists for Coles in a 78-47 win over Durham’s Jordan High. Gregory had 23 points, 12 rebounds.

Trace Forest, Pine Lake Prep: 29 points, a game-high, in a 74-67 win over North Stanly.

Peyton Gerald, Ardrey Kell: made two free throws with 10 seconds to lift Ardrey Kell to a 48-46 win over Green Hope. Gerald finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds for the Knights (7-0), who will play in the Sweet 16 for the fourth year in a row Thursday at home.

Cole Seagle, North Lincoln: 35 points in a 77-55 win over Forbush. Teammate Jack Carter had 21.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Girls Top Performers

Madison Cole, Ashbrook: 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists in a 55-48 win over Alexander Central.

Reagan Iovino, Cuthbertson: 5-4 sophomore made six 3-point shots, had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and a block in a 63-22 win over Crest.

Nyla McGill, Providence: second triple double of the season in a 57-30 win over Athens Drive: 10 points, 10 assists, 13 rebounds, six steals.

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School: 30 points in a 58-40 win over Greensboro Day that sends Cannon to Saturday’s state championship game. Richardson, a Georgia recruit, scored her 2,000th point in the game.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic: 19 Points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocks for the Cougars (11-3) in a 62-56 win over previously unbeaten Dudley High (11-1) from Greensboro.

Tuesday’s Boys Boxscores

ARDREY KELL 48, GREEN HOPE 46

Ardrey Kell 12 10 17 9 — 48

Green Hope 7 13 12 14 - 46

Ardrey Kell— Peyton Gerald 19, Elijah Gray 15, Carver 4, Smith 4, Hanchard 3, Nelson 3

Green Hope-- Ellis 18, Morgan 8, Beja 6, Evans 5, Raleta 3

Notable: Peyton Gerald hits two free throws with 10 seconds left to get the win for the Knights. Ardrey Kell will play at home in the sweet sixteen on Thursday.

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 87, RAVENSCROFT 54

CCS: 27 21 23 16 87

RAV: 9 19 13 13 54

CCS: Ben Burnham 26, Cade Tyson 32, Taylor 2, Glenn Bynum 11, Krawczyk 2, Pisacano 3, Wilson 1, Coffey 4, Browning 3, Arias 3

RAV: Comeh Emuobor 17, Corrigan 4, Phillips 5, Poole 5, Brown 4, Olander 7, Jeremiah Williams 12

Notable: Burnham 13 rebounds; Taylor and Arias combined for 19 assists

CENTRAL CABARRUS 95, KINGS MOUNTAIN 57

CC - 27 17 27 24 - 95

KM - 19 12 13 13 - 57

CC - T. Bost 19, J. Thompson 17, C. Daniel 13, G. Bullock 13, C.Daniel 10, A. Miller 9, T. Glover 5, M.Pope 5, G. Bullock 3, E. Baker 1

KM - Isaiah Tate 20, Ezekiel Cannedy 12, Matt Toms 7, Orlando Odums Jr. 6, Marcus Odums 6, Maddox James 4, Titus Phillips 2.

Notable: Kings Mountain ends the season with a 10-5 record. Junior guard Isaiah Tate scored his 1,000 point tonight in the playoff game.

CHARLES E. JOHNSON 64, HICKORY RIDGE 50

Hickory Ridge 13 13 12 12- 50

Charles E Johnson 9 10 22 23 - 64

Hickory Ridge 50 -- Calhoun 18, Lewis 11, Collins 7, Gidney 6, Henry 5, Walters

Charles E. Johnson 64 -- Barker 24, Davis 15, Howard 11, Hinton 9, Irizary 5

LINCOLN CHARTER 91, MURPHY 49

Lincoln Charter 32 23 21 13 -- 91

Murphy 11 18 12 8 -- 49

Lincoln Charter: Sam Cogan 15, Elijah Burnett 12, Troy Fulton 12, Marcus Farely 11, Palmer 10, Andrew Baich 10, Patel 7, Borden 7, Seitz 4, Flowers 2, Cooke 1

Murphy: Abgino 12, Kephart 13, Hinke 4, Hodge 4, Laney 4, Brown 3, Mcracken 3

LIncoln Charter 13-2

NORTH DAVIDSON 62, EAST LINCOLN 59

North Davidson 7 18 16 21 62

East Lincoln 13 16 12 18 59

North Davidson (13-0): Tedric Jenkins 13, Jamarien Dalton 17, Wesley Shoaf 2,

Travarius Moore 8, Darain Green 10, Mason Everhart 12

East Lincoln (11-4): Jeremiah Jones 8, Drew Bean 6, Logan Craig 18,

Nyckolas Clarke 16, Landon Glezen 6, Markell Clark 2, Tyler Mizzell 3, Roman Hawk 0

NORTH LINCOLN 77, FORBUSH 55

North Lincoln- 13 14 24 26 77

Forbush- 14 14 8 19 55

North LIncoln- Cole Seagle 35, Jack Carter 21, Jake Terrill 6, Daniel Carter 6, Connor Carson 3, Jake Dedmon 3, Jack Waggoner 2, Samari Collins 1

Forbush- Peyton Compton 24, Caleb Bales 10, Dawson Graham 8, Casey Graham 5, Cannon Doub 3, Noah Crews 2, Bradley Luna 2, Joe Hennings 1

North Lincoln 13-2 overall and moves on to the second round of state playoffs.

NORTH MECKLENBURG 78, JORDAN 47

Durham Jordan 16 4 12 15 – 47

North Mecklenburg 13 22 20 23 – 78

DJ: Williams 9, Edwards 8, Sanson 8, Thorton 7, Walker 5, Reece 4, Odom 3, Davis 3

NM: Maxwell Coles 26, Jeremey Gregory 23, Chris Ford 16, Cunningham 5, Crawford 2, Gates 2, Evans 2, Waters 1, Ravenell 1

Notable: Maxwell Coles 26pts 6rbs 3ast, Jeremy Gregory 23pts 12rbs, Chris Ford 16pts 10rbs, Jordan Crawford 7ast 5stl

PINE LAKE 74, NORTH STANLY 67

Pine Lake 15 17 15 12 15 74

N. Stanly 12 12 24 11 8 67

PLP - Trace Forest 29 JT Harper 15 Cole Callaway 15 Jack Baldwin 8 Carson Shirley 5 Patrick Schwaba 2

NS - Bell 25 Smith 18 Hatley 10 Harris 9 Hogan 3 Covington 2

Pine Lake 15 -1

RJ REYNOLDS 69, MYERS PARK 61

Myers Park 9 10 21 21 -- 61

R.J. Reynolds 14 15 13 27 -- 69

MYERS PARK: Dallas Gardner 14; Roberts 6; Wicks 4; S. Mohammed 8; Elijah Strong 22; Walters 2; Ryan 3; Lynch 0; Farris 2.

R.J. REYNOLDS: Mowery 0; Ahmon Lumpkins 12; Calhoun 3; Caden Davis 24; Tyreik Leach 24; Harris 4; Yates 2.

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 62, INDEPENDENCE 45

South Mecklenburg 11 19 15 17 62

INDY 6 14 15 10 45

South Mecklenburg: Rassal 9, Nesbit 9, Lose 7, Busual 18, Fevrante 19.

INDY: Jalen Hinton 14, King 6, Allah 5, Thomas 6, Johnson 4, Davenport 4, Smith 3, Little 3.

South Mecklenburg 5-2 Indy 6-2

WEDDINGTON 82, HUSS 51

Huss – 12/6/16/17

Weddington – 18/26/21/17

Huss - 51

JJ Moore – 13, Noah Caulder – 10, Scott – 6, Love -6, Coray – 5, Mackey – 5, Lindsey – 3, Burney – 3

Weddington - 82

Chase Lowe – 19, Kyle Frazier – 15, Alex Bates – 11, AJ Cook – 10, Bowen – 9, Morton – 6, Wetherbee – 6, Tekin – 2, Brosterhous – 2, Werdann – 2

Notable: Weddington Junior PG Chase Lowe led the Warriors with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and a block in the 1st round of the 3A State Boys Basketball Playoffs

LATE MONDAY

THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 80, GASTON DAY 48

Gaston Day 15 2 16 14 48

The Burlington School 20 14 31 13 80

Gaston Day Scoring: Callum Richard 22, Chris Britt 15, Dean Hunter 9, Four Heilig 3

The Burlington School: Mading 13, Walker 13, Peterson 12, Thomas 12, McClany 8, Escobarz 6, Roberts 5, George 5, Schrage 3, Brooks 2, Powell 1

Gaston Day Record: 10-10

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 71, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 52

Westminster Catawba: 24 - 15 - 15 - 17 - 71

Northside Christian: 19 - 9 - 6 - 18 - 52

Westminster: N. Hamrick 5, M.J. Collins 20, Richard Black II 18, Asil Hoyle 8, W. Jenkins 1, Lucas Heckaman 6, Dorien Johnson 3, A.J. Hamrick 10

Northside: D. LaBumba 1, W. Tubbs 2, Jahseem Felton 11, Glenn Hubbard 22, J. Madux 4, D. Hall 3, N. Testa 3, Mitchell 6

Notable: Westminster is 16-2 on the year. Will travel to Northwood Temple on Wednesday, Feb 24 to play in the Final 4 of the NCISAA 2A State Championship. Charleston Southern commit A.J. Hamrick had a double-double with 10 Points and 16 rebounds. M.J. Collins had 20 Points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Richard Black III continues to be tremendous scoring threat with 18 points

Tuesday’s Girls Boxscores

ASHBROOK 55, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 48

Alexander 12 18 11 7 -- 48

Ashbrook 11 12 19 13 -- 65

ALEXANDER 48 -- Gracie Harrington 12, Nikki Hagy 10, Stikeleather 6, Hayes 8, Hallie Jarrett 12

ASHBROOK 65 -- Aaliyah El 10, Shay Portee 14, Madison Cole 14, Mason 2, Kennette Bess 13, Smith 2

CANNON SCHOOL 58 GREENSBORO DAY 40

Cannon School 11 15 11 21- 58

Greensboro Day 8 11 14 7 -40

Cannon School 58 - Reigan Richardson 30, Seini Hicks 10, Wood 6, Edwards 5, Cherry 5, Galloway 2

Greensboro Day 40- Je’Bria Fullwood 12, Jones 8, Wyrick 8, C. Wyrick 6, Robinson 6

Cannon School 19-5

Notes: Reigan Richardson UGA Commit and McDonald’s All-American scored her 2000th career point. Cannon School the #1 overall seed advances to its first NCISAA 4A Final. They will host North Raleigh Christian Saturday at 1:00pm.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 62, DUDLEY 56

Catholic 17 21 15 9 -- 62

Dudley 8 9 11 28 -- 56

Catholic 62 -- Blanca Thomas 19, Imelda McMenamin 14, Dani Kacerosky 11, Green 8, Fava 6, McArdle 3

Dudley 56 -- Diamond Monroe 17, Marissa Wooten 12, Quinzia Fulmore 12, Frazier 7, Powerades 4, Howie 2, Underwood 2

Records: Catholic 11-3, Dudley 11-1

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 53, UWHARRIE CHARTER 40

Uwharrie Charter 6 8 10 16 – 40

Comm. School of Davidson 7 12 16 18 – 53

UC: Natalie Beeson 18, Jenson 7, Greene 6, Charlesworth 4, Hill 2, Spruill 2, Ingram 1

NM: Ruthie Camp 19, Mariana Soares 13, Kenzi Delay 11, Ally ODonnell 5, Imhoff 5

Notable: Ruthie Camp 19pt 6rbs 5stl, Kenzi Delay 11pts 11ast 6stl Marianna Soares 13pts 11rbs

CUTHBERTSON 63, CREST 22

Cuthbertson - 15 - 19 - 13 - 16 -- 63

Crest - 6 - 10 - 5 - 1 -- 22

Crest - A. Marshall 5, V. Petty 5, S Warlick 2, N. Williams 10

Cuthbertson - Reagan Iovino 20, Ruby Williams 20, Maddie Dillinger 10, Amanda Sacoto 4, Kamaria Sheriff 4, Kendall Gallagher 3, Riley Willie 2.

Notables: Ruby Williams (Cuthbertson), 6’ junior Two three pointers in the third quarter for a total of 20 points for the night. Reagan Iovino (Cuthbertson), 5’4” sophomore had 6 3s, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block. She scored 20 points for the Lady Cavs.

FREEDOM 48, NORTH BUNCOMBE 35

North Buncombe. 7. 15. 5. 8 - 35

Freedom 12. 11. 13. 12 - 48

North Buncombe 35 - Pickens 9, Laws 9, Cable 8, Davis 7, Parnell 2, Childress, Fisher, D. Davis.

Freedom 48 - Adair Garrison 13, Danisha Hemphill 13, Ste. McGee 9, Rhone 6, Walker 7, Kania, Ollis, Armentrout, Wilkerson.

Freedom will host Ashevill Thursday night.

LAKE NORMAN 49, MYERS PARK 47

Lake Norman HS - 13 08 13 15 49

Myers Park HS - 09 14 13 11 47

Lake Norman - Kirsten Lewis- Williams 13, Madison Saunders 11, Leigh Marks 11, Wadkovsky 8, Lowe 6

Myers Park - Nia Nelson 19, Janey Thompson 11, Davis 7, Clamp 5, Wilson 3, Truesdale 2

Lake Norman 12-1; Myers Park 7-1

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 56, PROVIDENCE DAY 39

PDS 11-10-12-6—-39

NRCS 19-11-10-16—56

PDS- El Ferguson 12 Jordyn Latter 10 Sanchez 8 Jensen 2 Levine 3 Brooks 4

NRCS- Madison Mims 22 Imani Lester 10 Powell 8 Firister 9 Coverly 4 Harris 3

Record 16-7

PROVIDENCE 57 ATHENS DRIVE 30

PROVIDENCE 16 21 10 10 = 57

ATHENS DRIVE - 7 6 9 8 = 30

PHS: Nyla McGill 10, Eva Butler 4, Madison Skinner 14, Delanie Hill 16, Lindsey Nolan 10, Kendall Webb 3

ADHS: Forte 5, Frank 3, Mankin 2, Webster 7, Massenburg 8, Mills 3, Hughes 2

Notable: Nyla McGill with her second triple double of the season with 10 pts, 10 assists, 13 rebounds and also added 6 steals. Delanie Hill with 3 assists and 3 rebounds to go with her 16 pts.

Records: Providence: 7-0, moves on to round 2 of the NCHSAA playoffs

SHELBY 56, EAST LINCOLN 24

ELHS: 4 9 3 8- 24

SHS: 13 19 16 8- 56

ELHS: Madison Self 11, G. Overbay 6, A. Hege 4, T. Thomas 3

SHS; Maraja Pass 22, Kate Hollifield 15, B. Hartgrove 8, A. Hollifield 6, D. Griffin 3, Y. Peeler 2

Noteables: Madison Self 11 points, 10 reb

SOUTH CALDWELL 45, WEST FORSYTH 38

West Forsyth 6 11 7 14—38

South Caldwell 12 10 9 14—45

WEST FORSYTH 38—Williams 3, Gary, Shilitto 2, Richards 2, Shakira Baskerville 29, Johnson 2

SOUTH CALDWELL 45—Kaitlyn Propst 10, Olivia Miller 10, Anderson 7, Jackson, Syd Austin, Wynn 8, Heavener, Faith Curtis 10

Records: South Caldwell 7-6 (1-0)

LATE MONDAY

DAVIDSON DAY 61, GASTON DAY 35

Davidson Day 13 9 17 22 -- 61

Gaston Day School 9 7 6 13 -- 35

Davidson Day -- Mallorie Haines 21, Juliana Park 19, Jessie Wiles 13, Ashley Fowler 3, Hannah Higbea 3, Callie Pestana 2

Gaston Day School -- Shular 14, Clark 13, Morris 5, Mullins 3

Davidson Day notable: Mallorie Haines led the Patriots in scoring with 21 points, she also had 3 steals. Juliana Park scored 19 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Jessie Wiles added 13 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. Hannah Higbea contributed 3 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block.