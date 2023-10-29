With the NCHSAA playoffs approaching, three teams jump into The Observer’s Sweet 16

Friday’s NC high school football regular-season finales brought a lot of movement to the region’s oldest high school football poll.

Six teams in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 lost, and that means there are many changes in this week’s rankings.

Some highlights:

▪ Three new teams are in: No. 12 Clover (8-2), No. 13 Rock Hill South Pointe (7-3) and Indian Trail’s Porter Ridge (8-2).

▪ Mooresville (10-0), which beat previously unbeaten Lake Norman (9-1), moved into the top five for the first time this season.

▪ JM Robinson in Cabarrus County jumped three spots to No. 7, and Myers Park jumped three spots into the top 10.

▪ Myers Park (7-3) won its seventh straight game Friday, beating rival South Meck, 32-31. The Mustangs stopped a 2-point conversion with around 80 seconds left and then got an interception after South Meck recovered an onside kick.