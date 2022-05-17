NCHSAA, NCISAA high school playoff updates. Find out who won, who’s playing when
Here are updated NCHSAA and NCISAA spring playoff scores and schedules.
Keep checking back for updates
NCHSAA Playoffs
BASEBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday’s third round
West
South Mecklenburg (15-11) at Providence (28-0), 6:30
Ragsdale (16-10) at West Forsyth (24-5), 6
Reagan (21-6) at Myers Park (21-4), 6:30
Marvin Ridge (18-9) at T.C. Roberson (20-6), 6:30
East
Topsail (11-9) at New Hanover (20-4), 6
Green Level (14-9) at Fuquay-Varina (19-7), 7
Apex (14-9) at Garner (18-6), 6
Hoggard (18-5) at Pinecrest (21-5), 6
Class 3A
Sunday’s second-round game
East
North Brunswick 8, First Flight 2
Tuesday’s third-round games
West
East Rowan (25-4) at South Rowan (24-4), 7
North Lincoln (19-5) at West Henderson (21-3), 7
Jesse Carson (18-10) at East Lincoln (18-6), 7
St. Stephens (22-6) at Ledford (20-3), 7
East
Orange (18-9) at J.H. Rose (20-4), 6
North Brunswick (13-11) at South Central (18-5), 6
Northwood (19-10) at West Carteret (18-6), 6
Croatan (14-9) at South Brunswick (20-3), 6
Class 2A
Tuesday’s third-round games
West
Mount Pleasant (12-10) at Randleman (27-1), 6:30
East Rutherford (21-5) at East Surry (23-1), 7
Trinity (19-9) at West Stokes (19-5), 7
Community School of Davidson (15-6) at Lincoln Charter (20-4), 7
East
Roanoke Rapids (13-8) at East Duplin (23-0), 7
St. Pauls (19-6) at Whiteville (19-3), 7
Heide Trask (15-9) at South Granville (17-7), 6
North Lenoir (17-8) at North Johnston (18-5), 6
Class 1A
Tuesday’s third-round games
West
Mount Airy (19-8) at South Stokes (16-6), 7
Union Academy (17-7) at Swain County (15-3), 6
East Wilkes (12-13) at Cherryville (17-9), 7
Eastern Randolph (9-16) at Uwharrie Charter (9-14), 6
East
Pinetown Northside (21-6) at Perquimans (25-1), 7
Chatham Central (13-10) at Roxboro Community (17-4), 7
Falls Lake Academy (16-3) at Bear Grass Charter (19-5), 6
Tarboro (14-10) at East Columbus (11-10)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Monday’s first round
Class 4A
West
Cuthbertson 7, Mallard Creek 1
Weddington 3, Asheville 1
Watauga 3, Southwest Guilford 1
Independence 3, Ragsdale 0
Northwest Guilford 2, Hopewell 0
Page 2, East Forsyth 1
Myers Park 2, Providence 2 (Myers Park wins on PK’s)
Lake Norman 3, Charlotte Catholic 2
Hough 6, Reagan 0
Cox Mill 3, Grimsley 1
T.C. Roberson 2, Piedmont 0
Northern Guilford 3, A.C. Reynolds 0
Mooresville 4, West Forsyth 2
Marvin Ridge 1, Hickory Ridge 0
South Mecklenburg 1, South Iredell 0
Ardrey Kell 6, Porter Ridge 0
East
Hoggard 8, Richmond Senior 0
Apex Friendship 4, Jordan 0
Fuquay-Varina 4, D.H. Conley 1
Southern Alamance 4, Gray’s Creek 0
Holly Springs 9, Purnell Swett 0
East Chapel Hill 7, Jack Britt 0
Wakefield (13-6) at Heritage (13-4-2), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Rolesville (9-9-1) at Athens Drive (17-1-2), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Chapel Hill 3, Corinth Holders 0
Green Level 5, Laney 2
Pinecrest 3, Cary 0
Ashley 4, Cleveland 1
Leesville Road (8-8-3) at New Bern (13-4), ppd. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Cardinal Gibbons 6, Pine Forest 0
Middle Creek 1, Topsail 0
Wake Forest (7-10-2) at Millbrook (18-1-1), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Class 3A
West
Lake Norman Charter 13, West Charlotte 0
St. Stephens 3, Crest 1
Enka 5, Oak Grove 0
Central Academy 3, Smoky Mountain 2
Hibriten 8, Franklin 0
Asheboro 2, Fred T. Foard 1
Hickory 4, Forestview 0
East Lincoln 7, West Rowan 0
West Henderson 6, North Henderson 0
Concord 5, Tuscola 0
North Davidson 4, Central Cabarrus 0
Northwest Cabarrus 1, Rockingham County 0
Atkins 2, Ledford 0
North Iredell 1, Pisgah 0
Stuart Cramer 3, Freedom 1
South Point 9, Jesse Carson 0
East
Western Harnett (10-11-1) at Hunt (19-2)
C.B. Aycock (14-5) at J.H. Rose (11-6), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Terry Sanford (11-12) at Currituck County (14-4-2), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Carrboro 5, Durham School of Arts 1
Eastern Alamance 9, Seventy-First 0
First Flight 2, Western Alamance 1
West Carteret (7-4-7) at Lee County (13-6-1), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Jacksonville 8, South Brunswick 1
Southern Nash 5, Franklinton 0
West Johnston 2, Swansboro 1
Croatan 4, West Brunswick 0
Fike 2, Richlands 1
Cape Fear 5, Northern Nash 0
Orange 5, Harnett Central 3
Williams 4, Dixon 0
Union Pines 3, Smithfield-Selma (9-12) 2
Class 2A
West
Wilkes Central 9, Lexington 0
Lincoln Charter 9, McMichael 0
Lincolnton 11, Burns 2
Madison County 8, North Forsyth 0
East Gaston 7, West Wilkes 0
Salisbury 6, East Surry 1
Pine Lake Prep 3, C.D. Owen 0
West Davidson 4, Shelby 0
Community School of Davidson 9, East Burke 0
Brevard 1, Forbush 0 (OT)
West Stokes 2, Providence Grove 0
Jay M. Robinson 2, Bandys 1
Hendersonville 9, Maiden 0
Forest Hills 4, Newton-Conover 1
East Davidson 2, Southwestern Randolph 1
East Rutherford (7-7-2) at Wheatmore (19-0), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
East
Clinton 9, Northeastern 0
Southwest Onslow 6, Princeton 0
South Columbus 6, Goldsboro 0
East Duplin 3, Whiteville 1
Roanoke Rapids 7, Research Triangle 0
East Bladen 3, Graham 1
Washington (9-7) at Raleigh Charter (10-2-1)
Jordan-Matthews 9, James Kenan 0
Wallace-Rose Hill (7-8-2) at Farmville Central (13-0), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Franklin Academy 8, West Bladen 0
Manteo 9, Camden County 0
South Granville 2, Seaforth 0
Midway (8-8-2) at North Johnston (14-4), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
East Carteret 9, North Pitt 0
John A. Holmes (11-7-1) at Nash Central (11-6-1), ppd. to 5 p.m. Tuesday
N.C. School of Science and Math 5, Heide Trask 1
Class 1A
West
Union Academy 8, East Wilkes 1
Mountain Island Charter 5, Highland Tech 0
Corvian Community 6, Starmount 3
Draughn 1, Avery County 0
South Stokes 9, Hayesville 0
N.C. Leadership Academy 9, South Davidson 0
Swain County 4, Murphy 0
Thomas Jefferson Academy 9, North Rowan 0
Christ the King 9, Langtree Charter 0
Cornerstone Charter 6, Carver 1
Highlands 10, Queens Grant Charter 2
Elkin 2, Bradford Prep 0
Uwharrie Charter 7, Piedmont Community Charter 0
Mount Airy 5, Alleghany 0
Gray Stone Day 4, South Stanly 0
Bishop McGuinness 11, Blue Ridge 2
East
Woods Charter(15-0-2), bye
North Moore 6, Southside 0
Voyager Academy 1, Henderson Collegiate 0 (forfeit)
Oxford Prep (2-14) at Rosewood (10-8-1)
East Columbus 3, Chatham Charter 2
Union 3, Pender 1
Perquimans (8-4-2), bye
Roxboro Community (13-1), bye
Falls Lake Academy 4, East Wake Academy 0
Lejeune 9, Cape Hatteras 0
Clover Garden 9, North Duplin 0
Hobbton 6, Triangle School of Science and Math 0
Bear Grass Charter 3, West Columbus 0
Eno River Academy 1, Wilson Prep 0 (forfeit)
Vance Charter 5, River Mill Academy 4
Neuse Charter (12-3), bye
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday’s third-round games
West
Providence (14-7) at Alexander Central (24-2), 6
East Forsyth (22-2) at Mooresville (21-4), 6
Northwest Guilford (21-5) at Marvin Ridge (18-2), 6
Hickory Ridge (21-5) at South Mecklenburg (18-1), 5
East
Holly Springs (13-9) at D.H. Conley (24-1), 6
Gray’s Creek (20-6) at Clayton (17-5), 6
Cleveland (14-6) at Panther Creek (20-2), 6
Fuquay-Varina (20-3) at Purnell Swett (24-1), 6
Class 3A
Tuesday’s third-round games
West
Hibriten (16-9) at East Lincoln (23-0), 6:30
Central Cabarrus (22-4) at Central Davidson (15-5), 6
Rockingham County (24-2) at North Buncombe (21-0), 6
North Davidson (18-6) at Crest (23-2), 6
East
South Brunswick-South Central winner at Eastern Alamance (21-1)
Western Alamance (14-8) at Person (18-4), 6
Richlands (17-7) at Cape Fear (22-4), 6
Harnett Central (21-5) at South Johnston (21-1), 6:30
Class 2A
Tuesday’s third-round games
West
Mount Pleasant (22-2) at Providence Grove (23-0), 7
McMichael (21-6) at West Stokes (18-4), 6
Anson County (16-7) at Bandys (23-4), 6
Morehead (15-8) at West Stanly (23-4), 6:30
East
South Columbus (19-2) at Washington (23-0), 6
East Duplin (19-5) at Camden (19-3), 6
East Carteret (21-3) at Roanoke Rapids (19-3), 6
South Granville (18-4) at South Lenoir (21-1), 6
Class 1A
Tuesday’s third-round games
West
Cherryville (16-8) at South Stanly (24-3), 6
Starmount (19-3) at Union Academy (18-5), 6
South Stokes (19-6) at Robbinsville (20-2), 5
Mountain Island Charter (14-6) at East Wilkes (21-4), 6
East
Chatham Central (15-6) at Bear Grass Charter (20-4), 6
Roxboro Community (11-6) at Pinetown Northside (15-7), 6
Perquimans (15-7) at Pamlico County (18-5), 6
East Columbus (11-6) at Vance Charter (15-4), 5
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Class 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
West
Weddington (18-3) at Hough (16-4), 7
East
Cardinal Gibbons (19-5) at Middle Creek (21-2), 7
Class 1A/2A/3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
West
Bishop McGuinness (18-4) at Lake Norman Charter (17-3), 7
East
First Flight (11-2) at Orange (21-5), 6
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Tuesday’s semifinals
West
Northwest Guilford (18-1) at Charlotte Catholic (20-3), 6
East
Cardinal Gibbons (17-2) at Holly Springs (20-2), 6
BOYS’ TEAM TENNIS
Saturday’s state finals
Class 4A
Marvin Ridge 5, Green Hope 3
Class 3A
Carrboro 5, Hickory 1
Class 2A
N.C. School of Science and Math 5, Pine Lake Prep 2
Class 1A
Bishop McGuinness 5, Voyager Academy 0
NCISAA Playoffs
BASEBALL
Class 4A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Cary Academy (17-5) at Durham Academy (16-3), 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals
Rabun Gap (14-6) at Charlotte Christian (27-3)
Metrolina Christian (18-6) at Cary Academy-Durham Academy winner
Class 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Asheville Christian (11-11) at SouthLake Christian (15-6), 4:30
High Point Christian (23-8) at Hickory Grove Christian (14-10), 4
Class 2A
Sunday’s quarterfinals
Westchester Country Day 7, Freedom Christian 3
Tuesday’s semifinals
Westchester Country Day (16-4) at Wayne County Day (24-4)
Rocky Mount Academy (16-4) at The Burlington School (19-6)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Kerr-Vance Academy (11-5) at Lawrence Academy (21-2)
Halifax Academy (11-8) at Sanford Grace Christian (19-3)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Charlotte Country Day (14-10) at Cannon School (16-2), 6:30
Providence Day (13-7) at Christ School (12-3), 5:30
Division 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Asheville School (7-9) at Forsyth Country Day (11-3), 7
SouthLake Christian (10-6) at Cape Fear Academy (10-6), 4:30
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Durham Academy (11-4) at Charlotte Latin (16-4)
Providence Day (9-5) at Charlotte Country Day (15-5), 5
Division 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Asheville School (10-3) at Davidson Day (13-1), 5
Fayetteville Academy (11-2) at Forsyth Country Day (12-4), 5
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Class 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Charlotte Country Day (11-8-1) at Charlotte Latin (16-2)
Ravenscroft (18-0) at Providence Day (16-2), 5
Class 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Cape Fear Academy (9-3) at Coastal Christian (15-4), 4:30
Cary Christian (11-6) at Forsyth Country Day (15-0)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hickory Christian (18-3) at Rocky Mount Academy (21-0), 5:30
St. Thomas More (17-3) at Davidson Day (12-3-2)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Oakwood School (9-4) at Sanford Grace Christian (19-5-1), 5
Greenfield School (10-5) at Southside Christian (13-5)
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Raleigh Christian (11-3) at Charlotte Christian (17-1)
Covenant Day (13-7) at Cannon School (13-7), 4:30
Class 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Fayetteville Christian (7-8) at High Point Christian (13-6), 5
Arendell Parrott Academy (10-7) at Hickory Grove Christian (12-6), 4
Class 2A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Harrells Christian (9-11) at Wayne Christian (17-1), 4:30
Rocky Mount Academy (3-19) at Freedom Christian (16-4)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Lawrence Academy (15-8) at Cape Fear Christian (16-4), 4
Sanford Grace Christian (9-7) at Pungo Christian (18-1), 4:30
BOYS’ TENNIS
Division 1
Quarterfinal round
Charlotte Latin (10-10) at Cary Academy (14-1)
Carmel Christian (14-3) at Greensboro Day (14-6)
Durham Academy 5, Providence Day 0
Cannon School (10-8) at Charlotte Country Day (13-1)
Tuesday’s semifinals
Carmel Christian-Greensboro Day winner vs. Charlotte Latin-Cary Academy winner
Durham Academy (19-4) vs. Cannon School-Charlotte Country Day winner
Division 2
Quarterfinal round
Cary Christian (5-8) at Forsyth Country Day (13-3)
Calvary Day (7-7) at Arendell Parrott Academy (11-4)
Asheville School 5, Asheville Christian 0
Coastal Christian (11-6) at Cape Fear Academy (12-1)
Tuesday’s semifinals
Calvary Day-Arendell Parrott Academy winner vs. Cary Christian-Forsyth Country Day winner
Asheville School (12-4) vs. Coastal Christian-Cape Fear Academy winner
Division 3
Quarterfinal round
Westchester Country Day (6-7) at Rocky Mount Academy (14-6)
Davidson Day 5, Burlington Christian 3
Trinity Academy of Durham/Chapel Hill (15-6) at Carolina Friends (8-1)
Gaston Day 7, O’Neal School 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Davidson Day (12-3) vs. Westchester Country Day-Rocky Mount Academy winner
Trinity Academy of Durham/Chapel Hill-Carolina Friends winner at Gaston Day (9-3)