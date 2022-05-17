NCHSAA, NCISAA high school playoff updates. Find out who won, who’s playing when

Steve Lyttle, Langston Wertz Jr.
·12 min read
Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Here are updated NCHSAA and NCISAA spring playoff scores and schedules.

NCHSAA Playoffs

BASEBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s third round

West

South Mecklenburg (15-11) at Providence (28-0), 6:30

Ragsdale (16-10) at West Forsyth (24-5), 6

Reagan (21-6) at Myers Park (21-4), 6:30

Marvin Ridge (18-9) at T.C. Roberson (20-6), 6:30

East

Topsail (11-9) at New Hanover (20-4), 6

Green Level (14-9) at Fuquay-Varina (19-7), 7

Apex (14-9) at Garner (18-6), 6

Hoggard (18-5) at Pinecrest (21-5), 6

Class 3A

Sunday’s second-round game

East

North Brunswick 8, First Flight 2

Tuesday’s third-round games

West

East Rowan (25-4) at South Rowan (24-4), 7

North Lincoln (19-5) at West Henderson (21-3), 7

Jesse Carson (18-10) at East Lincoln (18-6), 7

St. Stephens (22-6) at Ledford (20-3), 7

East

Orange (18-9) at J.H. Rose (20-4), 6

North Brunswick (13-11) at South Central (18-5), 6

Northwood (19-10) at West Carteret (18-6), 6

Croatan (14-9) at South Brunswick (20-3), 6

Class 2A

Tuesday’s third-round games

West

Mount Pleasant (12-10) at Randleman (27-1), 6:30

East Rutherford (21-5) at East Surry (23-1), 7

Trinity (19-9) at West Stokes (19-5), 7

Community School of Davidson (15-6) at Lincoln Charter (20-4), 7

East

Roanoke Rapids (13-8) at East Duplin (23-0), 7

St. Pauls (19-6) at Whiteville (19-3), 7

Heide Trask (15-9) at South Granville (17-7), 6

North Lenoir (17-8) at North Johnston (18-5), 6

Class 1A

Tuesday’s third-round games

West

Mount Airy (19-8) at South Stokes (16-6), 7

Union Academy (17-7) at Swain County (15-3), 6

East Wilkes (12-13) at Cherryville (17-9), 7

Eastern Randolph (9-16) at Uwharrie Charter (9-14), 6

East

Pinetown Northside (21-6) at Perquimans (25-1), 7

Chatham Central (13-10) at Roxboro Community (17-4), 7

Falls Lake Academy (16-3) at Bear Grass Charter (19-5), 6

Tarboro (14-10) at East Columbus (11-10)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Monday’s first round

Class 4A

West

Cuthbertson 7, Mallard Creek 1

Weddington 3, Asheville 1

Watauga 3, Southwest Guilford 1

Independence 3, Ragsdale 0

Northwest Guilford 2, Hopewell 0

Page 2, East Forsyth 1

Myers Park 2, Providence 2 (Myers Park wins on PK’s)

Lake Norman 3, Charlotte Catholic 2

Hough 6, Reagan 0

Cox Mill 3, Grimsley 1

T.C. Roberson 2, Piedmont 0

Northern Guilford 3, A.C. Reynolds 0

Mooresville 4, West Forsyth 2

Marvin Ridge 1, Hickory Ridge 0

South Mecklenburg 1, South Iredell 0

Ardrey Kell 6, Porter Ridge 0

East

Hoggard 8, Richmond Senior 0

Apex Friendship 4, Jordan 0

Fuquay-Varina 4, D.H. Conley 1

Southern Alamance 4, Gray’s Creek 0

Holly Springs 9, Purnell Swett 0

East Chapel Hill 7, Jack Britt 0

Wakefield (13-6) at Heritage (13-4-2), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Rolesville (9-9-1) at Athens Drive (17-1-2), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Chapel Hill 3, Corinth Holders 0

Green Level 5, Laney 2

Pinecrest 3, Cary 0

Ashley 4, Cleveland 1

Leesville Road (8-8-3) at New Bern (13-4), ppd. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Cardinal Gibbons 6, Pine Forest 0

Middle Creek 1, Topsail 0

Wake Forest (7-10-2) at Millbrook (18-1-1), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A

West

Lake Norman Charter 13, West Charlotte 0

St. Stephens 3, Crest 1

Enka 5, Oak Grove 0

Central Academy 3, Smoky Mountain 2

Hibriten 8, Franklin 0

Asheboro 2, Fred T. Foard 1

Hickory 4, Forestview 0

East Lincoln 7, West Rowan 0

West Henderson 6, North Henderson 0

Concord 5, Tuscola 0

North Davidson 4, Central Cabarrus 0

Northwest Cabarrus 1, Rockingham County 0

Atkins 2, Ledford 0

North Iredell 1, Pisgah 0

Stuart Cramer 3, Freedom 1

South Point 9, Jesse Carson 0

East

Western Harnett (10-11-1) at Hunt (19-2)

C.B. Aycock (14-5) at J.H. Rose (11-6), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Terry Sanford (11-12) at Currituck County (14-4-2), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Carrboro 5, Durham School of Arts 1

Eastern Alamance 9, Seventy-First 0

First Flight 2, Western Alamance 1

West Carteret (7-4-7) at Lee County (13-6-1), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Jacksonville 8, South Brunswick 1

Southern Nash 5, Franklinton 0

West Johnston 2, Swansboro 1

Croatan 4, West Brunswick 0

Fike 2, Richlands 1

Cape Fear 5, Northern Nash 0

Orange 5, Harnett Central 3

Williams 4, Dixon 0

Union Pines 3, Smithfield-Selma (9-12) 2

Class 2A

West

Wilkes Central 9, Lexington 0

Lincoln Charter 9, McMichael 0

Lincolnton 11, Burns 2

Madison County 8, North Forsyth 0

East Gaston 7, West Wilkes 0

Salisbury 6, East Surry 1

Pine Lake Prep 3, C.D. Owen 0

West Davidson 4, Shelby 0

Community School of Davidson 9, East Burke 0

Brevard 1, Forbush 0 (OT)

West Stokes 2, Providence Grove 0

Jay M. Robinson 2, Bandys 1

Hendersonville 9, Maiden 0

Forest Hills 4, Newton-Conover 1

East Davidson 2, Southwestern Randolph 1

East Rutherford (7-7-2) at Wheatmore (19-0), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

East

Clinton 9, Northeastern 0

Southwest Onslow 6, Princeton 0

South Columbus 6, Goldsboro 0

East Duplin 3, Whiteville 1

Roanoke Rapids 7, Research Triangle 0

East Bladen 3, Graham 1

Washington (9-7) at Raleigh Charter (10-2-1)

Jordan-Matthews 9, James Kenan 0

Wallace-Rose Hill (7-8-2) at Farmville Central (13-0), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Franklin Academy 8, West Bladen 0

Manteo 9, Camden County 0

South Granville 2, Seaforth 0

Midway (8-8-2) at North Johnston (14-4), ppd. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

East Carteret 9, North Pitt 0

John A. Holmes (11-7-1) at Nash Central (11-6-1), ppd. to 5 p.m. Tuesday

N.C. School of Science and Math 5, Heide Trask 1

Class 1A

West

Union Academy 8, East Wilkes 1

Mountain Island Charter 5, Highland Tech 0

Corvian Community 6, Starmount 3

Draughn 1, Avery County 0

South Stokes 9, Hayesville 0

N.C. Leadership Academy 9, South Davidson 0

Swain County 4, Murphy 0

Thomas Jefferson Academy 9, North Rowan 0

Christ the King 9, Langtree Charter 0

Cornerstone Charter 6, Carver 1

Highlands 10, Queens Grant Charter 2

Elkin 2, Bradford Prep 0

Uwharrie Charter 7, Piedmont Community Charter 0

Mount Airy 5, Alleghany 0

Gray Stone Day 4, South Stanly 0

Bishop McGuinness 11, Blue Ridge 2

East

Woods Charter(15-0-2), bye

North Moore 6, Southside 0

Voyager Academy 1, Henderson Collegiate 0 (forfeit)

Oxford Prep (2-14) at Rosewood (10-8-1)

East Columbus 3, Chatham Charter 2

Union 3, Pender 1

Perquimans (8-4-2), bye

Roxboro Community (13-1), bye

Falls Lake Academy 4, East Wake Academy 0

Lejeune 9, Cape Hatteras 0

Clover Garden 9, North Duplin 0

Hobbton 6, Triangle School of Science and Math 0

Bear Grass Charter 3, West Columbus 0

Eno River Academy 1, Wilson Prep 0 (forfeit)

Vance Charter 5, River Mill Academy 4

Neuse Charter (12-3), bye

SOFTBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s third-round games

West

Providence (14-7) at Alexander Central (24-2), 6

East Forsyth (22-2) at Mooresville (21-4), 6

Northwest Guilford (21-5) at Marvin Ridge (18-2), 6

Hickory Ridge (21-5) at South Mecklenburg (18-1), 5

East

Holly Springs (13-9) at D.H. Conley (24-1), 6

Gray’s Creek (20-6) at Clayton (17-5), 6

Cleveland (14-6) at Panther Creek (20-2), 6

Fuquay-Varina (20-3) at Purnell Swett (24-1), 6

Class 3A

Tuesday’s third-round games

West

Hibriten (16-9) at East Lincoln (23-0), 6:30

Central Cabarrus (22-4) at Central Davidson (15-5), 6

Rockingham County (24-2) at North Buncombe (21-0), 6

North Davidson (18-6) at Crest (23-2), 6

East

South Brunswick-South Central winner at Eastern Alamance (21-1)

Western Alamance (14-8) at Person (18-4), 6

Richlands (17-7) at Cape Fear (22-4), 6

Harnett Central (21-5) at South Johnston (21-1), 6:30

Class 2A

Tuesday’s third-round games

West

Mount Pleasant (22-2) at Providence Grove (23-0), 7

McMichael (21-6) at West Stokes (18-4), 6

Anson County (16-7) at Bandys (23-4), 6

Morehead (15-8) at West Stanly (23-4), 6:30

East

South Columbus (19-2) at Washington (23-0), 6

East Duplin (19-5) at Camden (19-3), 6

East Carteret (21-3) at Roanoke Rapids (19-3), 6

South Granville (18-4) at South Lenoir (21-1), 6

Class 1A

Tuesday’s third-round games

West

Cherryville (16-8) at South Stanly (24-3), 6

Starmount (19-3) at Union Academy (18-5), 6

South Stokes (19-6) at Robbinsville (20-2), 5

Mountain Island Charter (14-6) at East Wilkes (21-4), 6

East

Chatham Central (15-6) at Bear Grass Charter (20-4), 6

Roxboro Community (11-6) at Pinetown Northside (15-7), 6

Perquimans (15-7) at Pamlico County (18-5), 6

East Columbus (11-6) at Vance Charter (15-4), 5

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

West

Weddington (18-3) at Hough (16-4), 7

East

Cardinal Gibbons (19-5) at Middle Creek (21-2), 7

Class 1A/2A/3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

West

Bishop McGuinness (18-4) at Lake Norman Charter (17-3), 7

East

First Flight (11-2) at Orange (21-5), 6

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Tuesday’s semifinals

West

Northwest Guilford (18-1) at Charlotte Catholic (20-3), 6

East

Cardinal Gibbons (17-2) at Holly Springs (20-2), 6

BOYS’ TEAM TENNIS

Saturday’s state finals

Class 4A

Marvin Ridge 5, Green Hope 3

Class 3A

Carrboro 5, Hickory 1

Class 2A

N.C. School of Science and Math 5, Pine Lake Prep 2

Class 1A

Bishop McGuinness 5, Voyager Academy 0

NCISAA Playoffs

BASEBALL

Class 4A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Cary Academy (17-5) at Durham Academy (16-3), 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals

Rabun Gap (14-6) at Charlotte Christian (27-3)

Metrolina Christian (18-6) at Cary Academy-Durham Academy winner

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville Christian (11-11) at SouthLake Christian (15-6), 4:30

High Point Christian (23-8) at Hickory Grove Christian (14-10), 4

Class 2A

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Westchester Country Day 7, Freedom Christian 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

Westchester Country Day (16-4) at Wayne County Day (24-4)

Rocky Mount Academy (16-4) at The Burlington School (19-6)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Kerr-Vance Academy (11-5) at Lawrence Academy (21-2)

Halifax Academy (11-8) at Sanford Grace Christian (19-3)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Charlotte Country Day (14-10) at Cannon School (16-2), 6:30

Providence Day (13-7) at Christ School (12-3), 5:30

Division 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville School (7-9) at Forsyth Country Day (11-3), 7

SouthLake Christian (10-6) at Cape Fear Academy (10-6), 4:30

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Durham Academy (11-4) at Charlotte Latin (16-4)

Providence Day (9-5) at Charlotte Country Day (15-5), 5

Division 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville School (10-3) at Davidson Day (13-1), 5

Fayetteville Academy (11-2) at Forsyth Country Day (12-4), 5

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Charlotte Country Day (11-8-1) at Charlotte Latin (16-2)

Ravenscroft (18-0) at Providence Day (16-2), 5

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Cape Fear Academy (9-3) at Coastal Christian (15-4), 4:30

Cary Christian (11-6) at Forsyth Country Day (15-0)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hickory Christian (18-3) at Rocky Mount Academy (21-0), 5:30

St. Thomas More (17-3) at Davidson Day (12-3-2)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Oakwood School (9-4) at Sanford Grace Christian (19-5-1), 5

Greenfield School (10-5) at Southside Christian (13-5)

SOFTBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Raleigh Christian (11-3) at Charlotte Christian (17-1)

Covenant Day (13-7) at Cannon School (13-7), 4:30

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Fayetteville Christian (7-8) at High Point Christian (13-6), 5

Arendell Parrott Academy (10-7) at Hickory Grove Christian (12-6), 4

Class 2A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Harrells Christian (9-11) at Wayne Christian (17-1), 4:30

Rocky Mount Academy (3-19) at Freedom Christian (16-4)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Lawrence Academy (15-8) at Cape Fear Christian (16-4), 4

Sanford Grace Christian (9-7) at Pungo Christian (18-1), 4:30

BOYS’ TENNIS

Division 1

Quarterfinal round

Charlotte Latin (10-10) at Cary Academy (14-1)

Carmel Christian (14-3) at Greensboro Day (14-6)

Durham Academy 5, Providence Day 0

Cannon School (10-8) at Charlotte Country Day (13-1)

Tuesday’s semifinals

Carmel Christian-Greensboro Day winner vs. Charlotte Latin-Cary Academy winner

Durham Academy (19-4) vs. Cannon School-Charlotte Country Day winner

Division 2

Quarterfinal round

Cary Christian (5-8) at Forsyth Country Day (13-3)

Calvary Day (7-7) at Arendell Parrott Academy (11-4)

Asheville School 5, Asheville Christian 0

Coastal Christian (11-6) at Cape Fear Academy (12-1)

Tuesday’s semifinals

Calvary Day-Arendell Parrott Academy winner vs. Cary Christian-Forsyth Country Day winner

Asheville School (12-4) vs. Coastal Christian-Cape Fear Academy winner

Division 3

Quarterfinal round

Westchester Country Day (6-7) at Rocky Mount Academy (14-6)

Davidson Day 5, Burlington Christian 3

Trinity Academy of Durham/Chapel Hill (15-6) at Carolina Friends (8-1)

Gaston Day 7, O’Neal School 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Davidson Day (12-3) vs. Westchester Country Day-Rocky Mount Academy winner

Trinity Academy of Durham/Chapel Hill-Carolina Friends winner at Gaston Day (9-3)

