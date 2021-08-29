NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA At nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key

New Delhi, August 29: The answer keys for the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2021 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday. Candidates can get access to the NCHMCT JEE 2021 exam answer keys from the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Applicants are required to login with their credentials to check the answer keys. AP EAMCET Answer Key Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Check Direct link and How to Download Answer Key.

In case of any doubt, students can raise objections about the particular question with proper and valid supporting arguments. Along with the answer key, candidates can also get the question paper and responses marked by them. Candidates can predict their marks with the help of answer keys released by the NTA. Notably, there is a negative marking for every wrong answer. Students need to deduct one mark for every wrong answer. NEST 2021 Answer Key Released; Candidates Can Raise Objections By August 23.

Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key:

Visit the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in .

On the home page, click on the link that reads – “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE 2021”.

Candidates can get access to answer keys through two methods – either by logging in using the application number and password or by using the application number and date of birth.

NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key will be displayed.

Download the answer key.

The NCHMCT JEE 2021 was conducted by the NTA for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT). Notably, candidates need to pay Rs 1000 for registering one challenge. The money will be refunded if their objection to a particular answer is valid.