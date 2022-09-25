Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4

  • Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave dives into third base on a triple against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave dives into third base on a triple against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) and Luis Rengifo (2) are congratulated after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) and Luis Rengifo (2) are congratulated after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani flies out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani flies out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
  • Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani hits a fly ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani hits a fly ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. The Twins had seen their faint playoff hopes fade with eight losses in their previous nine games.

Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers.

Griffin Jax (7-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan.

Ryan, who had allowed three hits over his last two starts spanning 14 2/3 scoreless innings, gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in four innings.

Reid Detmers (6-6) permitted five runs – four earned – in four-plus innings for the Angels, who committed three errors.

All three Los Angeles runs came in the third. Mike Trout hit an RBI double and Shohei Ohtani had a two-run single, but the Angels lost for the third time in four games.

Minnesota jumped on Detmers early. Miranda and Luis Arraez singled before Urshela hit a two-run double.

Two of the Angels’ errors led to Twins runs, in the second and seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF David Fletcher (bruised right hand) is taking swings. He’s been out since Sept. 17 after he was hit on the hand a second time in recent weeks.

Twins: A day after shutting down All-Star OF Byron Buxton for the season and announcing he’ll have knee surgery, manager Rocco Baldelli shed a bit more light on the knee trouble, saying Buxton was dealing with the issue since early April. “He was in a state pretty early in the season where reasonable arguments or just reasonable people would say he’s not able to play,” Baldelli said. “And he refused to hear any of that. He, again, in early April, this is at the very beginning of the season, was struggling to perform even some of the most basic things that you would need to do to show up for the game.”

UP NEXT

Former Angels starter Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.78 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles goes with LHP José Suarez (6-8, 4.11).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

