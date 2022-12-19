NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider upped their holding by 15% earlier this year

Looking at NCC Group plc's (LON:NCC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NCC Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Adam Palser bought UK£54k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£2.01). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Adam Palser was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Adam Palser purchased 26.52k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£2.13. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests NCC Group insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£1.4m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NCC Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no NCC Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more NCC Group stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

