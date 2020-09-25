NCB's job is to prevent drug smuggling: Raut criticises agency's role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Commenting on the ongoing probe in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for calling people one after the another for interrogation and questioned that in which field there is no addiction?

"Narcotics Control Bureau's job is to prevent drug smuggling, but here they are calling one person after the other. In which field, there is no addiction? Some have an addiction to money, some have other addictions," he said in a press conference.

"Mumbai's Aura will not decrease. Mumba Devi's importance will not decrease, let them move any office into this matter... If the Film industry is being expanded in the country then it's welcome. But no one would leave the luxury of film industry here in Maharashtra. No one will leave from here. On the contrary, we would say that that a film city should be started in Kashmir too," he said.

The NCB had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in the case. Rakul Preet's statement was recorded today.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drug case, is in judicial custody has been extended till October 6.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

