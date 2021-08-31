NCB Says Texts Between Armaan Kohli & Peddler Point to Drug Purchase: Report

An investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the arrests of alleged drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh alias Mamu and actor Armaan Kohli has brought to light that Singh had links with the international drug syndicate and prostitution racket, as per a report by mid-day. The report also states that the NCB has recovered WhatsApp chats between Kohli and Singh that point to purchase of drugs. Some chats recovered from Singh's phone reportedly show that he was in touch with people from Colombia and Peru, from where his alleged supply used to come.

The Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell had arrested Singh in 2009, when his name first surfaced in a drugs case.

NCB officials told the publication that after arresting Singh on Saturday, they recovered 25 gms of MD drugs from him. Cops also said that he had connections with Bollywood celebrities and was seen at their parties.

The NCB has reportedly recovered a WhatsApp chat regarding purchase of drugs between Kohli and Singh. On the basis of it, cops raided Kohli’s house and seized 1.2 gms of Cocaine. An NCB official told mid-day that they would check Kohli’s bank transactions as well.

Armaan Kohli's custody has been extended till 1 September. Following Kohli's arrest, the NCB also nabbed two drug peddlers and reportedly recovered drugs.

