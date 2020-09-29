NCB Opposes Bail Pleas of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while responding to the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, told the Bombay High Court on Monday (28 September) that the duo are “active members of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers”.

In its affidavit submitted on Monday, the NCB opposed the bail pleas by saying that the applicants had 'abetted and financed' drug transactions and therefore Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which provides punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders, was applicable in the case.

On 24 September, the court had asked the NCB to respond to the bail pleas of Rhea and Showik. Sameer Wankhede, zonal director (NCB), submitted two separate affidavits.

It stated, “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show present applicant Rhea has not only regularly dealt with but also financed illicit trafficking of drugs.”

The probe agency further stated in its affidavit that Rhea was aware that her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs and despite that she concealed him. "“This would tantamount to harbouring. Rhea also allowed her residence for drug storage and consumption by Rajput,” NCB said.

The affidavit also said that there is sufficient evidence to prove that Rhea is part of 'drug trafficking'. “It is clear from the statements and electronic evidence gathered by NCB that applicant is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. There is sufficient evidence that she is involved in drug trafficking. The applicant used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards/cash/payment gateways for the contraband.” The NCB has made similar submissions against Showik as well.

The Bombay HC will hear Rhea and Showik’s bail pleas along with three other bail pleas by Miranda, Parihar and Sawant starting Tuesday, 29 September.

On 22 September, a special NDPS court had extended the judicial custody of Rhea till 6 October. The same day, Rhea and Showik had filed for bail in the Bombay High Court. The duo have been arrested by the NCB in an alleged drug link related to Sushant's death.

