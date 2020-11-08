NCB Conducts Search At Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's House: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted a search at Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house, as per a report by India Today. Sources told the publication that officials recovered some amount of drugs at the producer's residence. Nadiadwala, who reportedly lives in the western suburbs of Mumbai, was not present at his home during the raid.

Nadiadwala's wife has been questioned by the NCB officials on Sunday, 8 November. The producer will be summoned by the agency for questioning soon, reports India Today.

Firoz Nadiadwala has produced films such as the Welcome franchise, Phir Hera Pheri, Awaara Pagal Deewana among others.

On Saturday evening, NCB officials conducted four raids in different parts of Mumbai and recovered marijuana and MD in commercial quantity, the report states, adding that four people have been detained and are currently being questioned at the NCB office.

The NCB is currently probing alleged use of drugs in Bollywood following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash appeared before the probe agency to record her statement after drugs were reportedly found at her residence.

(With inputs from India Today)

