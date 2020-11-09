NCB Conducts Search at Arjun Rampal's Mumbai Home: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting a search at the house of actor Arjun Rampal, as per a report by NDTV. The probe agency is currently investigating an alleged use of drugs in the Bollywood film industry.

On Sunday (8 November), producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife was arrested by the NCB after over 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found at their Mumbai home in raids.

On 18 October, Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetraides' brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drugs case. NCB sources had told The Quint that Agisilaos was arrested in the alleged drug peddling case in which late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also held.

(With inputs from NDTV)

Also Read: NCB Search Firoz Nadiadwala’s House, Wife Arrested: Report

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouNCB Conducts Search at Arjun Rampal's Mumbai Home: Report . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.