NCB Arrests 7 People in Delhi Involved in International Drug Unit Linked to Heroine Worth Rs 48 Crore

Seven people were arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an international unit involved in heroine trafficking in Delhi on Sunday. Around 2 kg of heroine was seized in the case, which is linked to an approximate total 12 kg of the drugs worth Rs 48 crore in the international market.

Two other parcels, the quantities of which are unknown, have been traced and are expected to be seized soon. An African national and one Burmese national are among those arrested.

The syndicate's mastermind has been found to be operating the unit from outside the country. They had created "various layers of logistics" and utilised fake documents. "The unique modus operandi of operating in various layers through courier has been uncovered," NCB said. Controlled delivery proceedures were among the ways in which the drug module functioned.