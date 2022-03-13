NCAA women's basketball bracket: Who's in, who's out? Who has an automatic bid?

The NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show tips off on Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT on ESPN and ESPN2. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Selection Sunday is here, for the women as well as for the men.

The 68-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament will be revealed Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT on ESPN and ESPN2. A live stream of the bracket reveal also will stream on NCAA.com. Elle Duncan will host the show, and will be joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, and Nikki Fargas, reporter Holly Rowe, and bracketologist Charlie Creme.

Thirty-two teams received automatic bids, and 36 at-large teams will make up the rest of the pool. For the first time, the women’s tournament will get started with the First Four, which will be played Wednesday and Thursday at top-16 seeds.

First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds. Regionals are Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, in Connecticut, North Carolina, Washington and Kansas. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, followed by the Elite Eight from March 27-28.

The Women's Final Four is at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. PDT on Friday, April 1, on ESPN, and the national championship game is at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, on ESPN at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Here is the 2022 NCAA women's tournament schedule

Here's a breakdown of the games and TV channels for the entire NCAA women's basketball tournament:

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.