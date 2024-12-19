NCAA Volleyball semifinals: How to watch the women's Final Four tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pitt will play Louisville while Nebraska will face off against Penn State in the NCAA women's volleyball semifinals tonight, here's how to watch. (Rebecca S. Gratz/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Final Four teams in NCAA Division I women's volleyball will compete tonight for a chance to advance to the championship finals this Sunday. The four teams who beat their regional foes to end up in tonight's semifinals are ACC conference rivals Pittsburgh and Louisville and Big Ten teams Nebraska and Penn State. Both semifinal games will be played at the KFC Yumi Center in Louisville, KY, and the winners of each match will play the championship final there at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch both of tonight's NCAA women's volleyball matches, including where to stream and what time they begin.

How to watch the NCAA Women's Volleyball Semifinals tonight:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more

What channel are the NCAA Women's Volleyball Semifinals on?

Tonight's NCAA women's volleyball semifinal matches will air on ESPN. The first match, between Pittsburgh and Louisville, will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The second match between Penn State and Nebraska will begin at roughly 9 p.m. ET, or 30 minutes after the end of the previous match.

How to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Semifinals:

You can watch NCAA women's volleyball semifinals on ESPN, which is available on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. The two matches will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Who is competing in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Semifinals?

The final four teams remaining in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament are Pitt, Penn State, Nebraska, and Louisville. Both Penn State and Nebraska have won the title multiple times, while Pitt and Louisville would be first-time champions if they advance. (You can take a look at all 64 teams who competed in the tournament here.)

What is the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four Schedule?

There will be two semifinal matches tonight, with the winners of each advancing to the championship final on Sunday. The schedule for the remaining matches is as follows.

All times Eastern

Thursday, Dec. 19

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Nebraska vs. Penn State: 9 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, Dec. 22