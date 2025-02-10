NCAA Tournament women's bubble watch: Washington and a trio of Atlantic-10 team need key wins

The NCAA Tournament selection committee will reveal its top 16 teams to this point of the season on Sunday that will give a picture of the top of the bracket. There are still many teams battling to get off the bubble and into the field ahead of Selection Sunday on March 16.

Washington (14-10) is in 13th place in the Big Ten, which in the past would mean no shot at making the NCAA Tournament. However, with only four major conferences left after the dismantling of the Pac-12 after last season, the Huskies are still alive for an NCAA bid. They face Oregon and No. 6 USC this week.

Bubble watch

Saint Joseph's at Richmond, Thursday. Two of the top teams in the Atlantic-10 meet with first place on the line. The Hawks are 11-2 and the Spiders are 12-1. George Mason is 11-2. All three teams have strong cases to make the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State and No. 11 TCU, Wednesday and Sunday. The Wildcats lost a key matchup against Colorado last week, but have two more chances this week to get big victories. The Wildcats currently have a NET rating of 59.

Key ratings

Stanford: Despite being under .500 at 11-12, the Cardinal are a robust 51 in the NET ratings. They are the only team without a winning record in the top 60. The team may need to win out, or come close to it, to continue its streak of 36 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

UCLA: The No. 1 ranked Bruins have the fifth-best NET rating, falling one spot. They haven't lost a game this season and have won most by double digits, yet sit behind South Carolina, UConn, Texas and Notre Dame. The NET ratings include more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses, according to the NCAA. The Bruins have the weakest non-conference strength of schedule of the top five teams.

