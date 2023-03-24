Men's NCAA Tournament updates: Kansas State first team to reach March Madness' Elite Eight

Following a three-day breather after a weekend of chaos, the men's NCAA Tournament returns to action with the start of the Sweet 16.

Kansas State defeated Michigan State in overtime in the first of four games in the West and East. Following the Spartans-Wildcats clash will be Connecticut vs. Arkansas, which knocked off No. 1 seeded Kansas. Florida Atlantic, which ended the Cinderella story for No. 16 seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, will take on Tennessee in the night's third game, and a heavyweight showdown between UCLA and Gonzaga will conclude the night.

Follow along for live updates throughout the rest of the day.

Markquis Nowell leads Kansas State to thrilling overtime win over Michigan State

Classic.

In a white-knuckle, heart-stopping ride, third-seeded Kansas State outlasted seventh-seeded Michigan State in overtime, 98-93, Thursday in a Sweet 16 matchup of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State’s 5-foot-8 point guard, was brilliant with 19 assists – an NCAA Tournament single-game record — along with 20 points and five steals.

His fifth steal came in the final moments of the game to send the Wildcats into the Elite Eight. During his electric performance, Nowell overcame an ankle injury in the second half that forced him to the bench for about 2½ minutes and left him hobbled.

With the victory, Kansas State, which was picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll, continues its remarkable run.

The Wildcats needed everything they got from Nowell, as Michigan State fought back after trailing by as many as nine points early in the second half and again by seven points with less than five minutes to play. Michigan State’s Tyson Walker scored with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Nowell – who else? – provided the signature play of overtime with a perfect, seemingly no-look lob to Keyontae Johnson, who finished with a team-high 22 points.

For Michigan State, the loss ended its quest to reach the Final Four for the 11th time in school history. But it was an impressive Tournament run for the Spartans, which started the season outside of the Top 25.

– Josh Peter

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell yells as he celebrates with teammates after the Wildcats' overtime victory.

Markquis Nowell has a fan in Patrick Mahomes

When Nowell left the floor after rolling his ankle, someone asked if Mahomes could give the K-State guard any advice. No need, Mahomes tweeted.

“He’s got it! I believe!!” Mahomes said, adding two flexed biceps emojis.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback knows a thing or two about playing on a bum ankle, aggravating his high ankle sprain during the second quarter of Super Bowl 57. Mahomes’ status looked questionable as he limped off the field at halftime, but he played the entire second half and led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl title.

– Nancy Armour

Halftime: UConn 46, Arkansas 29

An unplanned change in hotels didn't keep No. 4 UConn from jumping out to a commanding lead over 8-seeded Arkansas.

The Huskies, who were forced to change hotels in Las Vegas after CT Insider reported their rooms were in awful condition, were dominant in the first 20 minutes. At one point, UConn mounted a 14-0 run.

UConn's Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with 10 points in the half. Teammate Adama Sanogo is on double-double watch with eight points and six rebounds before the break. Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with nine points.

Even award-winning actor Bill Murray was enjoying the Huskies' dominance. In attendance to support his son, Luke, who is an assistant coach at UConn, Murray was shown cheering from the crowd as the Huskies went on their run.

Kansas State star Markquis Nowell needs help off court after appearing to twist ankle

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell fell awkwardly while attempting a short runner and had to be helped off the court less than five minutes into the second half of the No. 3 Wildcats’ Sweet 16 matchup against No. 7 Michigan State.

Nowell had played every minute for KSU, which was leading 50-46 with 15:31 left, and had scored seven points with 10 assists.

One of the breakout stars of this year’s tournament, Nowell is the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer (17.1 points per game) and ranks second nationally in assists (7.8 per game).

Nowell removed his shoe and had trainers tape his ankle up before he returned to the court. While the ankle was clearly bothering him, he still flashed his offensive creativity.

– Paul Myerberg

Halftime: Kansas State 43, Michigan State 38

Markquis Nowell was an offensive magician, weaving pinpoint passes to teammates to give No. 3 Kansas State a five-point lead over 7-seeded Michigan State at the break.

Nowell racked up 10 assists in the first 20 minutes and added a deep 3-point field goal for the Wildcats.

The Spartans, meanwhile, got a torrid first-half effort from Joey Hauser (12 points, three rebounds). Hauser connected on 2 of 4 attempts from 3-point range. Michigan State also won the first-half rebound battle 18-12 and pulled down seven offensive boards compared to just one for Kansas State

Why you might see Barry Sanders during Michigan State's Sweet 16 game

A lot of college basketball fans perhaps not completely clued into Michigan State basketball appeared to be taken aback when Pro Football Hall of Famer and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders appeared on their television screens wearing a green and white MSU cap — and sitting behind former MSU football coach Mark Dantonio and Kirk Gibson — during the Spartans' second-round NCAA tournament game Sunday against Marquette.

But as all Spartan supporters know, there's a very simple explanation as to why Sanders was in Columbus, Ohio, for the game. His son, Nick, is a freshman on the MSU basketball team.

– Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal

Las Vegas is now poised to be a hub for college sports with several NCAA events scheduled over the next several years, beginning with Thursday’s West Regional at T-Mobile Arena. From golf to bowling to hockey — the 2026 Frozen Four will also be held here — the NCAA logo will soon be as ubiquitous on the Las Vegas Strip as ads for celebrity chef restaurants and Cirque du Soleil shows.

It will all lead up to 2028, when the NCAA brings its crown jewel event, the men’s Final Four, here for the first (and probably not last) time.

“It was just getting over the stigma that it was Las Vegas,” said Jim Livengood, the longtime athletics director at Washington State, Arizona and UNLV.

— Dan Wolken

With Mick Cronin in charge, the forecast for UCLA’s storied basketball program remains perpetually sunny. The Bruins are in the Sweet 16 of the men’s NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

Up next: a rematch against Gonzaga, which at the 2021 Final Four outlasted UCLA in overtime, 93-90.

"We're four games away from hanging a 12th banner,'' Cronin said, referring to UCLA's 11 national championships. "That's how we look at it. That's how we talk about it.''

— Josh Peter

The men’s Sweet 16 round tips Thursday night, with action in the Big Apple and Sin City.

►No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, TBS

►No. 4 Connecticut vs. No. 8 Arkansas

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CBS

►No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Time/TV: 9 p.m. ET, TBS

►No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Time/TV: 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

Best shot at making Final Four

The 2022 Final Four in men’s basketball was, in the end, dominated by bluebloods. This year’s version could be more about new bloods.

Of the 16 remaining teams, only four have won a championship (Michigan State, UCLA, UConn, Arkansas). Three of those are in the same region, so there’s a high probability that somebody new will be cutting down the nets in Houston.

Seven of the Sweet 16 teams (Alabama, Creighton, Florida Atlantic Miami, San Diego State, Tennessee and Xavier) have never even been to a Final Four. We ranked them in order of their chances to make the national semifinals for the first time.

— Eddie Timanus

What have we learned?

Surprises and upsets defined the first two rounds of the men's NCAA Tournament, sending some of college basketball's biggest names packing – including Kansas, Purdue, Duke, Virginia and Kentucky – as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Purdue and Princeton topped Arizona and Missouri to write two of the top Cinderella stories in recent tournament history.

Amid this flurry of unpredictability, what happens next is anyone's guess.

With the Sweet 16 set to begin, we detailed eight lessons learned from the first weekend of the tournament.

— Paul Myerberg

'Spartan strong'

Ranked outside the top 25 for most of the season, Michigan State would not have been considered much of a threat to get to the Sweet 16 except for one thing: They have Tom Izzo on the sidelines.

It’s not that Izzo is unbeatable or has an ironclad track record in March. Like every other great coach, he’s had his share of surprising flameouts. But every few years, Izzo finds a way to push a team deeper into the tournament than it’s supposed to go.

Michigan State's second-round win against No. 2 seed Marquette was the 16th time Izzo has beaten a higher-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament, beating out Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim for the all-time record. Perhaps more impressively, it was the sixth time he has gotten to the Sweet 16 with a team seeded fifth or worse.

The Spartans take on No. 3 seed Kansas State in the first men's Sweet 16 game Thursday.

— Dan Wolken

Princeton men, women win first-round games in same year, make Ivy history

This was a tournament to remember for the Ivy League even before Princeton's men reached the second round.

This is the first year the Ivy’s teams have won first-round games in both tournaments. A day after the Princeton men stunned Arizona, the 10th-seeded Princeton women upset N.C. State on Friday night on a 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

“We were watching (the men) in the locker room right before practice,” Julia Cunningham said Friday night. “Watching them, all the coverage they are getting from the media, it was so well deserved. We looked at each other and thought, we’re next, now it’s our turn.

“It is special,” she added. “A special week to be a Tiger.”

The Princeton women were beaten in the second round by Utah, but the Tigers' men will take on Creighton on Friday in the Sweet 16.

– Nancy Armour

Final USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Houston entered the NCAA Tournament with the No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll, despite its loss in the American Athletic Conference championship game prior to the unveiling of the brackets.

The Cougars, who were playing without leading scorer Marcus Sasser in the loss to Memphis, retained 21 of 32 No. 1 votes to stave off second-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide received eight firsts after winning the SEC title in impressive fashion on Sunday.

Houston and Alabama are the lone No. 1 seeds remaining in the tournament after Kansas was knocked off by Arkansas in the second round and Purdue, the top seed in the East, was upset in the first round by Fairleigh Dickinson.

— Eddie Timanus

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness bracket updates live: Kansas State wins in Sweet 16