NCAA tournament Sweet 16 scores, updates: No. 5 Miami knocks out Houston, tourney's final 1 seed

Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) led his team to an upset win over Houston in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Mo. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

The sun has set on every 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

No. 5 Miami delivered the knockout by upsetting No. 1 Houston 89-75 in Friday's Sweet 16 clash in Kansas City, making it the first time all four top seeds have failed to advance to the Elite Eight in the tournament's history.

Houston's loss came only minutes after No. 1 overall seeded Alabama fell 71-64 to San Diego State in the South regional.

Those two now join in the misery of fellow 1 seeds Purdue and Kansas, which were eliminated in the first round and second round, respectively.

Miami, now headed to its second straight Elite Eight, got the job done on Friday by using its athleticism and aggressiveness to get out in transition early. It also helped that the 3s were dropping, especially off the hand of Nijel Pack. The sophomore guard drilled 7-of-10 from deep en route to a 26-point performance.

He helped the Hurricanes run over a Cougars team that came in as one of the nation's most stingy defenses. Houston hadn't allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points this season until Friday.