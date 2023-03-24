NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 LSU how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

Alissa Pili and the Utah Utes face LSU and Angel Reese in the NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16. (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continues Friday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. The No. 2-seeded Utah Utes face No. 3 seed LSU in the second game of a doubleheader in the Greenville 2 region, tipping at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. LSU's Angel Reese, a firs-team Associated Press All-American, and Utah's Alissa Pili, a second-team AP All-American highlight the matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 2 seed Utah vs. No. 3 seed LSU

When: 5 p.m. ET Friday

TV: ESPN

Region: Greenville 2

