NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 2 Iowa downs No. 6 Colorado, heads to Elite Eight
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continued Friday with another bid to the Elite Eight as No. 2-seeded Iowa rallied and staved off No. 6 Colorado's upset bid with a 87-77 win on Friday night in Seattle. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 31 points.
Recap of Iowa-Colorado in the Sweet 16
- Y
March Madness: Caitlin Clark powers No. 2 Iowa past No. 6 Colorado to reach Elite Eight
Yahoo SportsCaitlin Clark dropped 31 points to lead Iowa to the Elite Eight for the second time in five years.
More on the NCAA tournament
How Caitlin Clark's 10 career triple-doubles rank in NCAA history
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the National Player of the Year debate
Is there a team that can keep South Carolina from a repeat championship?
Dawn Staley's Cheyney jersey 'means a lot' to coach Alishia Mosley's team
Even without a Caitlin Clark career day, Iowa's defense could portend title run
Ole Miss' 'gritty' defense sends No. 1 Stanford home in historic early exit
Why top seeds are more vulnerable in women's NCAA tournament as parity grows
Re-ranking the women's Sweet 16 from South Carolina to teams with toughest road to title
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist leaving her mark through record books and leadership