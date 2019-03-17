NCAA Tournament Schedule: Full First Round Times, TV Channels for March Madness

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

The suspense is over. The field for March Madness was released on Sunday night and the 68 teams are now preparing for the Big Dance.

The First Four will kick off the action March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio, on TruTV before the Round of 64 begins on March 21. Those 64 teams will fight to advance to the Round of 32 and make their marks early in the tournament.

Last year, No. 16 UMBC shocked fans with a stunning 74–54 upset over No. 1 Virginia to make NCAA tournament history. The Retrievers were the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1.

Will another program have a chance to pull off a moment like UMBC? Watch the first round March 21-22 on CBS, TruTV, TNT or TBS to find out.

Check out the full first round schedule below:

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Matchup: Praire View A&M (16) vs. Farleigh Dickinson (16)

Region: West

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: Belmont (11) vs. Temple (11)

Region: East

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Wednesday, March 20

Matchup: North Dakota State (16) vs. North Carolina Central (16)

Region: East

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: Arizona State (11) vs. St. John's (11)

Region: West

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







First Round

Thursday, March 21

Matchup: Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10)

Region: East

Time: 12:15 ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: LSU (3) vs. Yale (14)

Region: East

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)

Region: Midwest

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: Florida (4) vs. Vermont (13)

Region: Midwest

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15)

Region: West

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: Maryland (6) vs. Belmont/Temple (11)

Region: East

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13)

Region: Midwest

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12)

Region: West

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10)

Region: West

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15)

Region: Midwest

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11)

Region: South

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Gonzaga (1) vs. Prairie View A&M/Farleigh Dickinson (16)

Region: West

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15)

Region: West

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10)

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14)

Region: South

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9)

Region: West

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Friday, March 22

Matchup: Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10)

Region: South

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)

Region: South

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14)

Region: West

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13)

Region: South

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15)

Region: South

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16)

Region: South

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Buffalo (6) vs. St. John's/Arizona State (11)

Region: West

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12)

Region: South

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9)

Region: Midwest

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: Duke (1) vs. North Dakota State/North Carolina Central (16)

Region: East

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14)

Region: Midwest

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12)

Region: East

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







Matchup: North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16)

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT







Matchup: VCU (8) vs. UCF (9)

Region: East

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS







Matchup: Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11)

Region: Midwest

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS







Matchup: Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis (13)

Region: East

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV







