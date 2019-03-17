NCAA Tournament Schedule: Full First Round Times, TV Channels for March Madness
The suspense is over. The field for March Madness was released on Sunday night and the 68 teams are now preparing for the Big Dance.
The First Four will kick off the action March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio, on TruTV before the Round of 64 begins on March 21. Those 64 teams will fight to advance to the Round of 32 and make their marks early in the tournament.
Last year, No. 16 UMBC shocked fans with a stunning 74–54 upset over No. 1 Virginia to make NCAA tournament history. The Retrievers were the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1.
Will another program have a chance to pull off a moment like UMBC? Watch the first round March 21-22 on CBS, TruTV, TNT or TBS to find out.
Check out the full first round schedule below:
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
Matchup: Praire View A&M (16) vs. Farleigh Dickinson (16)
Region: West
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: Belmont (11) vs. Temple (11)
Region: East
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Wednesday, March 20
Matchup: North Dakota State (16) vs. North Carolina Central (16)
Region: East
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: Arizona State (11) vs. St. John's (11)
Region: West
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
First Round
Thursday, March 21
Matchup: Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10)
Region: East
Time: 12:15 ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: LSU (3) vs. Yale (14)
Region: East
Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)
Region: Midwest
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: Florida (4) vs. Vermont (13)
Region: Midwest
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15)
Region: West
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: Maryland (6) vs. Belmont/Temple (11)
Region: East
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13)
Region: Midwest
Time: 3:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12)
Region: West
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10)
Region: West
Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15)
Region: Midwest
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11)
Region: South
Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Gonzaga (1) vs. Prairie View A&M/Farleigh Dickinson (16)
Region: West
Time: 7:27 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15)
Region: West
Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10)
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14)
Region: South
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9)
Region: West
Time: 9:55 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Friday, March 22
Matchup: Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10)
Region: South
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)
Region: South
Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14)
Region: West
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13)
Region: South
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15)
Region: South
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16)
Region: South
Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Buffalo (6) vs. St. John's/Arizona State (11)
Region: West
Time: 3:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12)
Region: South
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9)
Region: Midwest
Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: Duke (1) vs. North Dakota State/North Carolina Central (16)
Region: East
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14)
Region: Midwest
Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12)
Region: East
Time: 7:27 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Matchup: North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16)
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Matchup: VCU (8) vs. UCF (9)
Region: East
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Matchup: Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11)
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Matchup: Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis (13)
Region: East
Time: 9:55 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket