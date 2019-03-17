NCAA Tournament Schedule: Full First Round Times, TV Channels for March Madness

Jenna West
Sports Illustrated

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

The suspense is over. The field for March Madness was released on Sunday night and the 68 teams are now preparing for the Big Dance.

The First Four will kick off the action March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio, on TruTV before the Round of 64 begins on March 21. Those 64 teams will fight to advance to the Round of 32 and make their marks early in the tournament.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Last year, No. 16 UMBC shocked fans with a stunning 74–54 upset over No. 1 Virginia to make NCAA tournament history. The Retrievers were the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1.

Will another program have a chance to pull off a moment like UMBC? Watch the first round March 21-22 on CBS, TruTV, TNT or TBS to find out.

Check out the full first round schedule below:

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Matchup: Praire View A&M (16) vs. Farleigh Dickinson (16)
Region: West
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: Belmont (11) vs. Temple (11)
Region: East
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Wednesday, March 20

Matchup: North Dakota State (16) vs. North Carolina Central (16)
Region: East
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: Arizona State (11) vs. St. John's (11)
Region: West
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


First Round

Thursday, March 21

Matchup: Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10)
Region: East
Time: 12:15 ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: LSU (3) vs. Yale (14)
Region: East
Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)
Region: Midwest
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: Florida (4) vs. Vermont (13)
Region: Midwest
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15)
Region: West
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: Maryland (6) vs. Belmont/Temple (11)
Region: East
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13)
Region: Midwest
Time: 3:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12)
Region: West
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10)
Region: West
Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15)
Region: Midwest
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11)
Region: South
Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Gonzaga (1) vs. Prairie View A&M/Farleigh Dickinson (16)
Region: West
Time: 7:27 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15)
Region: West
Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10)
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14)
Region: South
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9)
Region: West
Time: 9:55 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Friday, March 22

Matchup: Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10)
Region: South
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)
Region: South
Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14)
Region: West
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13)
Region: South
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15)
Region: South
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16)
Region: South
Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Buffalo (6) vs. St. John's/Arizona State (11)
Region: West
Time: 3:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12)
Region: South
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9)
Region: Midwest
Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: Duke (1) vs. North Dakota State/North Carolina Central (16)
Region: East
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14)
Region: Midwest
Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12)
Region: East
Time: 7:27 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


Matchup: North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16)
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT


Matchup: VCU (8) vs. UCF (9)
Region: East
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS


Matchup: Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11)
Region: Midwest
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS


Matchup: Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis (13)
Region: East
Time: 9:55 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV


March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket

What to Read Next