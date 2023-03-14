NCAA tournament: Printable women's bracket for March Madness

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

The NCAA tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket. South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight year in the women's bracket, along with top seeds Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford. Play Tourney Pick'Em on Yahoo Sports, a free bracket contest for the women's tournament — and the men's — for a chance to win $25,000. Want a printable version of the NCAA tournament women's bracket? We have you covered.

Print NCAA tournament women's bracket

Print out a 2023 NCAA tournament bracket for the women's field. (Yahoo Sports)

Need tips for filling out your bracket?

