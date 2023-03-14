NCAA tournament: Printable women's bracket for March Madness

The NCAA tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket. South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight year in the women's bracket, along with top seeds Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford. Play Tourney Pick'Em on Yahoo Sports, a free bracket contest for the women's tournament — and the men's — for a chance to win $25,000. Want a printable version of the NCAA tournament women's bracket? We have you covered.

Print NCAA tournament women's bracket

Print out a 2023 NCAA tournament bracket for the women's field. (Yahoo Sports)

