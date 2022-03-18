NCAA tournament: Murray State survives Jamaree Bouyea's 36, San Francisco in OT thriller

It's a shame that one of these teams had to lose.

In a first-round matchup of mid-major standouts, Murray State won a 92-87 overtime thriller over San Francisco on Thursday to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. It survived a furious rally from the Dons to get there.

The No. 7 seed Racers looked well on their way to a win in regulation, leading 73-65 with 2:00 left on the clock. But the 10th-seeded Dons closed the second half with an 8-0 run capped by a Jamaree Bouyea 3-pointer with 17.4 seconds remaining.

Murray State wouldn't respond in regulation, and the game went into the extra session, where the Dons and Racers traded the lead four times before Murray State wrested control for good. A KJ Williams jumper with 1:17 remaining gave the Racers an 87-85 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Bouyea's 36 comes up just short

For USF, it was a heartbreaking end to its first NCAA tournament bid since 1998, a spot it earned as an at-large team out of the WCC. Bouyea did everything he could, but a 36-point effort wasn't enough. The graduate student guard and two-time All-WCC standout hit 13 of 26 shots from the field including a 4-of-12 effort from 3-point distance. He finishes his career with a game to remember, but not a victory.

KJ Williams and the Racers are still dancing. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For Murray State, it earned a date with fellow mid-major darling No. 15 St. Peters, fresh off a stunning upset of No. 2 seed Kentucky. It got there with a balanced effort featuring five players in double figures led by Williams and Trae Hannibal, who each tallied 18 points.

The win caught the attention of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who starred on the last Murray State team to win an NCAA game in 2019. He also took note of Kentucky's loss.

a team from kentucky won today 👀🙌🏽🐎 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 18, 2022

The Racers entered the NCAA tournament with arguably the most impressive résumé of a mid-major program after posting a 30-2 record through the regular season and OVC tournament. With a No. 15 seed standing in their way, they'll be a popular pick to advance to the Sweet 16.