NCAA Tournament live updates: Furman, Maryland kick off March Madness with thrilling wins

The first full day of the men's NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with 16 games in the Round of 64 slate. The First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday technically started the tournament, with No. 11 Pittsburgh, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 11 Arizona State advancing to the first round.

The first game Thursday started at 12:15 p.m. ET between No. 9 West Virginia and No. 8 Maryland (CBS), and the action won't stop until around midnight with No. 15 UNC Asheville and No. 2 UCLA tipping off at 10:05 p.m. ET (truTV).

No. 13 seed Furman scored the day's first upset when the Paladins shocked No. 4 seed Virginia early in the afternoon in a wild finish.

Furman forward Jalen Slawson celebrates during the Paladins' upset win against Virginia in the first round.

Final: San Diego State 61, College of Charleston 57

The Aztecs survived in one of the closest games of the day. Matt Bradley led all scorers with 17 points and also added seven rebounds and four assists. Jaedon LeDee pulled down 10 rebounds and contributed eight points.

Charleston got up an impressive performance by Ante Brzovic, who posted 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaylon Scott chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Charleston took a whopping 24 attempts from beyond the arc but made just five of them (20.8%). The Cougars were a disappointing 31.5% overall from the field. San Diego State, meanwhile, shot 42.9% from the field and out-rebounded Charleston 44-34 to advance to the round of 32.

The Azetcs, who will play No. 13 seed Furman in the second round on Saturday, last won an NCAA tournament game in 2015 over St. John's.

Final: Alabama 96, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75

Talented freshman Brandon Miller was held scoreless, but the top-seeded Crimson Tide received plenty of scoring in a blowout victory over the No. 16 seed.

Nick Pringle led all scorers and posted a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Mark Sears added 15 points and Jahvon Quinerly chipped in with 13.

The Islanders were led by Isaac Mushila, who went for a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Trey Tennyson had a team-high 20 points.

Alabama was deadly from 3-point range, connecting on 15 of 33 attempts (45.5%). The Crimson Tide also shot 47.8% from the field.

Miller, who contributed five rebounds and three assists, had not been held to fewer than eight points all season.

Half: Arkansas 36, Illinois 26

The Razorbacks were dominant in the first half. Ricky Council IV led all scorers with 10 points and added six rebounds. Anthony Black chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini were paced by Terrence Shannon Jr. (eight points) and Luke Goode (six points).

Illinois shot just 27.6% from the field and went just 3 of 11 from 3-point range. They were out-rebounded 27-19.

Half: Arizona 31, Princeton 30

Arizona came alive in the final minutes of the half to take a one-pointn lead over Princeton. The Wildcats were paced by Azuolas Tubelis, who scored 14 points and added three rebounds and an assist in the first 20 minutes.

Tosan Evbuomwan led the Tigers with eight points and four assists. Zach Martini placed himself on double-double watch with seven points and five rebounds.

Princeton made just two 3-pointers out of 12 attempts. It also did not attempt a first-half free throw. The Tigers, however, out-rebounded the Wildcats 22-17 to keep the game close.

Half: San Diego State 32, College of Charleston 29

The Aztecs rode a 15-5 run to end the half. San Diego State guard Matt Bradley paced all scorers with nine points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Charleston attempted 11 three-pointers and made just three of them. San Diego State shot 49% from the field. The Aztecs committed 11 turnovers to find themselves in an early hole but responded in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Half: Alabama 54, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 34

The Crimson Tide rolled to a big halftime lead over the Bison. Mark Sears led all scorers with 13 points to pace Alabama. Teammate Noah Clowney added 10 points and four rebounds.

Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller was held scoreless in the first half. Miller played 13 minutes in the half, going 0 of 3 from the field and 0 of 2 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds and an assist. Miller's regular-season low was eight points against Houston.

Isaac Mushila led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with nine points and five rebounds. The Islanders are trying to become just the second No. 16 seed to upset a top seed in tournament history. University of Maryland Baltimore County posted a 74-54 win over No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the 2018 tournament.

Kansas 96, Howard 68

Jalen Wilson, a first-team All-America selection, scored 20 points and added seven rebounds as the Jayhawks started their national title defense. Kansas had little trouble dispatching Howard, which was making just their third NCAA tournament appearance.

Gradey Dick added 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Jayhawks, who hit 52 percent of their shots and led by as many as 24.

The Jayhawks played the game without head coach Bill Self, who is still recovering from a health issue that caused him to miss the Big 12 Conference tournament. The Jayhawks, who had all five starters score in double figures, will play the winner of Illinois and Arkansas on Saturday.

Howard freshman forward Shy Odom had 15 points and eight rebounds in the game, which was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard University alum.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard University alumna, and her husband Douglas Emhoff attend the first-round game between the Bison and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Missouri 76, Utah State 65

Kobe Brown hit three three-pointers in the second half, on the way to a personal 12-0 scoring spurt, to break open a close game and lead the Tigers to a 76-65 victory over Utah State in the first round of the South Region.

Brown finished with 19 points for Missouri, who which will take on the winner of Arizona and Princeton on Saturday. D'Moi Hodge led the way with 22 points, hitting five three-pointers of his own.

Utah State had a 49-47 lead in the second half but could not sustain it due to poor shooting and turnovers. The Aggies were led by Taylor Funk's 16 points and seven rebounds.

Maryland 67, West Virginia 65

The South's No. 8 seed Maryland used a late spurt to pull away with a 67-65 victory over No. 9 West Virginia, in a game that featured nine ties and 11 lead changes. The Terrapins now move on to play the winner of Alabama and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. Maryland lost to Alabama in the second round in their last NCAA tournament appearance in 2021.

The Mountaineers had a chance to win the game but Kedrian Johnson's final-second 3-point attempt was short.

Julian Reese led four Terrapins, who were down by 13 points in the first half in double figures with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Hakim Hart added 15 and Donta Scott had 11 points and eight rebounds.

West Virginia was led by Johnson, who scored 27 points.

Furman 68, Virginia 67

Virginia guard Kihei Clark threw away a pass that was intercepted by Furman's Garrett Hien, leading to JP Pegues drilling a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to give No. 13 seed Furman the first upset of the tournament over the fourth-seeded Cavaliers.

The Paladins, who rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit, will play the winner of Charleston and San Diego State on Saturday.

After Hien made two free throws with 12 seconds left to cut the Virginia lead to two, Furman trapped Clark, who tried to throw it to a teammate where it was picked off by Hien near midcourt. Reece Beekman's three-point attempt at the buzzer missed, setting off a wild celebration by Furman.

Jalen Slawson led the Paladins, who made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 43 years, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and was one of four Furman players in double figures.

Virginia exits the tournament early once again, reminiscent of their 2018 upset at the hands of UMBC. The Cavaliers were paced by Kadin Shedrick who had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia in a battle with Furman

The Cavaliers have led by as much as 10 over Furman, but the Paladins are keeping it close and trail 32-27 at halftime, despite shooting only 34 percent, including 4-14 from 3-point range. They are also being outrebounded by eight.

Reece Beekman is pacing the Cavaliers with 10 points and four rebounds and Jalen Swanson leads Furman with eight. Leading scorer Mike Bothwell, who averages 18 points a game, has five points, but also has three personal fouls.

Maryland leading West Virginia at halftime

The Terrapins found themselves down 13 points early against the Mountaineers but closed strong to take a 32-30 halftime lead. Jahmir Young and Hakim Hart led a balanced Maryland attack with seven points each, while Kedrian Johnson of West Virginia leads all scorers with 10. Maryland is shooting 58 percent from the field.

First two tournament games underway

The first games of March Madness are underway as a pair of South Region games kick off the action.

West Virginia and Maryland are going back in forth in their 8-9 matchup in Birmingham, Alabama as the first half winds down, while the first game in Orlando pits No. 4 seed Virginia and No. 13 seed Furman.

Bill Self will not coach Kansas' first-round game

Kansas coach Bill Self will not be on the sideline when the top-ranked Jayhawks take on No. 16 seed Howard on Thursday.

Norm Roberts will continue to serve as acting head coach in place of Self, who is considered day to day.

Self returned to practice this week after being discharged from the University of Kansas Health System, where he had two stents inserted to treat blocked arteries in his heart.

Kansas takes on Howard at 2 p.m. ET.

Five potential NCAA Tournament first-round upsets

It’s hard to pay attention to every team in college basketball throughout the long season that started way back in November, when everybody was still focused on football. And, even when the gridiron action is done, the hardwood teams from big-name conferences snag most of the marquee TV slots. So a lot of you might not know about these so-called mid majors that are about to swoop in and grab their share of the spotlight, if only for a few days, or even the occasional power conference team that limps in as a double-digit seed but hits its stride at the right time. We’re here to help. Here are five candidates to consider strongly to pull off a first-round upset.

— Eddie Timanus

Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young (1) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) during the first half in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena.

How to watch NCAA Tournament first-round games

Whether it's at home, at a bar or at work, millions of Americans will be tuning in to watch teams make or break their bracket.

CBS and Turner Sports have the broadcasting rights to the men's NCAA Tournament and broadcast games on four channels. Three of them – CBS, TNT and TBS – you may know from broadcasting dozens of other sporting events each year, but the remaining channel, truTV, is one that always eludes basketball fans each year.

Here's where to find TruTV, depending on your cable provider or streaming service, and what games will be on the network:

What channel is truTV?

TruTV can be found on several cable providers, and has the same channel number nationwide on some of the providers. Here are the channels:

AT&T U-Verse: 164/1164

FIOS: 183/683

Cox: Varies by location

DISH: 242

DirecTV: 246

Spectrum: Varies by location

Xfinity: Varies by location

For streaming, truTV is also available on: YouTube TV, iOS App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

Which March Madness games will be on truTV?

Eight games will be broadcast on truTV in the first rounds of March Madness. Here are the games that will be on truTV, as well as tip-off times (in ET):

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman (Thursday, 12:40 p.m.)

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston (Thursday, 3:10 p.m.)

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State (Thursday, 7:35 p.m.)

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville (Thursday, 10:05 p.m.)

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State (Friday, 12:40 p.m.)

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh (Friday, 3:10 p.m.)

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon (Friday, 7:35 p.m.)

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Nevada/No. 11 Arizona State (Friday, 10:05 p.m.)

— Jordan Mendoza

You'll probably have to trash your bracket

The reality of the NCAA Tournament is that unpredictability and randomness usually trump a perfect script. And this year in particular, we should all spend the next three weeks embracing the idea that our picks are useless and our brackets will likely need to be thrown in the trash.

On paper, this has the potential to be one of the craziest tournaments we’ve ever seen.

Why? Maybe because this has not been a dominant year for the big, traditional brands. Instead, we’ve seen Houston cruise through the American Athletic Conference while barely getting a worthy test from anyone besides Memphis. We’ve seen football schools Alabama and Texas A&M dominate the SEC while Kentucky comes into the tournament looking like an underachiever.

We’ve seen Miami, a team built on veterans and transfers, rise to the top of the ACC while Duke went way under the radar most of the year and North Carolina missed the tournament entirely. And the Big Ten almost felt like a random results generator at times with nine teams finishing within two games of each other in the standings behind Purdue, which ran off with the conference title.

— Dan Wolken

Final USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Houston enters the NCAA Tournament with the No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll, despite its loss in the American Athletic Conference championship game just prior to the unveiling of the brackets on Sunday.

The Cougars, who were playing without leading scorer Marcus Sasser in the loss to Memphis, retained 21 of 32 No. 1 votes to stave off second-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide received eight firsts after winning the SEC title in impressive fashion on Sunday.

— Eddie Timanus

Alabama clear favorite in South Region

The South Region is loaded. It begins at the top with the overall highest seed, but if Alabama is to make its first Final Four in program history, it will have to navigate a bracket filled with lots of accomplished programs, including four programs with national championship banners hanging in their home arenas.

Two of the three most recent NCAA champs are here, Baylor and Virginia. Arizona, a powerhouse of the ‘90’s, is back in the title hunt. Then there’s Maryland, which cut down the nets early this century and is hoping to make noise as one of the Big Ten’s numerous representatives in the field.

— Eddie Timanus

Defending champion Kansas leads West Region

Good news for the Jayhawks – they wouldn’t have to play Texas again until the Final Four. Even better news – Kansas head coach Bill Self is expected to rejoin the team. He was discharged Sunday from the hospital, where he checked in last week with chest tightness and balance problems. According to doctors, Self had two stents placed in order to treat blocked arteries in his heart.

The No. 2 seed, UCLA, enters the tournament with injury issues. If UCLA hadn’t lost defensive whiz Jaylen Clark to injury in the regular-season finale, there’s a good chance the Bruins would have had a No. 1 seed and a path to the Final Four.

— Josh Peter

Purdue No. 1 in East, but many contenders loom

Purdue is looking to advance to the Final Four for the first time under coach Matt Painter and the first time as a program since 1980. The Boilermakers are built around 7-foot-4 junior center Zach Edey, the favorite for national player of the year.

The East Region doesn't lack for star power: Purdue is joined by No. 2 Marquette, No. 3 Kansas State and No. 4 Tennessee, followed by No. 5 Duke and No. 6 Kentucky.

— Paul Myerberg

Texas A&M, Penn State have little time to bounce back

How can you not like a regional bracket that – if the seedings hold form – will have Texas meeting Texas A&M in the second round and wind its way to Houston, and Texas playing for a spot in a Final Four being held in Houston?

The best first-round matchup in the Midwest?

The Texas A&M-Penn State game pairs teams that had great runs last weekend and have tremendous guard play; but both played Sunday and have to come back and play Thursday. (It also matches the sartorial splendiferousness of Aggies coach Buzz Williams and his suit vests against the quarter-zip-casual Micah Shrewsberry.)

— Steve Berkowitz

