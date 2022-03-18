NCAA tournament: Indiana cheerleaders explain why they came to the rescue to save wedged ball

Indiana basketball didn't have a productive evening Thursday. The school's cheerleading squad, however, was a different story. When a ball got wedged on top of the backboard, two Indiana cheerleaders came to the rescue and received the largest cheer of the night.

Those cheerleaders — Cassidy Cerny and Nathan Paris — appeared on TODAY on Friday to discuss the viral moment. After realizing the situation was dire, the cheerleading team's captain came up with a plan, according to Paris.

That plan: Get the tallest guy on the team to lift a cheerleader up to see if they could reach the ball. Paris, the tallest guy on the team, grabbed Cassidy and thought, "Maybe this will work."

It did. Cassidy reached the ball and freed it from behind the backboard. The crowd erupted, and announcer Andrew Catalon called it Cassidy's "One Shining Moment," a nod to the song used during tournament montages.

🗣 “SHE’S GOT IT! WHAT A PLAY!”



The cheerleader saves the day 😂👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pxQ3eh2Sod — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022

Cassidy explained she's received a lot of messages from people who saw her retrieve the ball. She called the attention "overwhelming" but "really cool."

Indiana falls to St. Mary's in men's NCAA tournament

It was probably the best moment of the night for Indiana. On the court, the team got blown out by St. Mary's by a score of 82-53. Indiana entered the tournament as a No. 12 seed, so the team wasn't expected to go far in the men's tournament.

With the win, St. Mary's advances to take on No. 7 seed Murray State, which defeated No. 10 seed San Francisco on Thursday.