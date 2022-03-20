NCAA tournament: Illinois overwhelmed by Houston, bows out in 2nd round again

Illinois has bowed out of the NCAA tournament in the second round for the second straight season.

Last year as a No. 1 seed, the Illini were shocked in the Round of 32 by Loyola-Chicago. This time around as a No. 4 seed in the South region, Illinois was no match for the physicality and athleticism of No. 5 Houston.

Houston out-hustled Illinois, the Big Ten champions, throughout the first half to build a double-digit lead, withstood an Illinois run that tied the game early in the second half and then pulled away down the stretch en route to a 68-53 victory.

In the win, Houston was led by a 21-point effort from Taze Moore while Jamal Shead and Kyler Edwards pitched in 18 and 15 points apiece.

But more important than the offensive output was Houston’s tenacity on the defensive end and on the offensive glass. The Cougars forced 17 Illinois turnovers, grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, had eight steals and limited Illinois to just 34% from the field. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois’ All-American big man, scored 19 points but none of his teammates joined him in double-figures.

With the victory, Houston is advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA tournament, where it will meet the winner of Sunday’s matchup between No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 9 TCU. The Cougars made it all the way to the Final Four last year.

Does this group have a similar run in it?

