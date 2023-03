NCAA tournament: Every winner, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever for women's basketball

In 1982 Louisiana Tech won the first edition of the NCAA women's basketball tournament with a 76-62 victory over Cheyney University in the final. Here is a list of every tournament winner, championship game score, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever:

2022: South Carolina (35-2)

Championship game: South Carolina 64, UConn 49

Final Four MOP: Aliyah Boston, Jr., South Carolina

Site: Target Center, Minneapolis

South Carolina won the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament behind the performance of Final Four MOP Aaliyah Boston.(Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2021: Stanford (31-2)

Championship game: Stanford 54, Arizona 53

Final Four MOP: Haley Jones, So., Stanford

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2020: No champion

Championship game: N/A

Final Four MOP: N/A

Site: N/A

2019: Baylor (37-1)

Championship game: Baylor 82, Notre Dame 81

Final Four MOP: Chloe Jackson, Sr., Baylor

Site: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

2018: Notre Dame (34-3)

Championship game: Notre Dame 61, Mississippi State 58

Final Four MOP: Arike Ogunbowale, Jr., Notre Dame

Site: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

2017: South Carolina (33-4)

Championship game: South Carolina 67, Mississippi State 55

Final Four MOP: A’ja Wilson, Jr., South Carolina

Site: American Airlines Center, Dallas

2016: UConn (38-0)

Championship game: UConn 82, Syracuse 51

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, Sr. UConn

Site: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

2015: UConn (38-1)

Championship game: UConn 63, Notre Dame 53

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, Jr., UConn

Site: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

2014: UConn (40-0)

Championship game: UConn 79, Notre Dame 58

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, So., UConn

Site: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

2013: UConn (35-4)

Championship game: UConn 93, Louisville 60

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, Fr., UConn

Site: New Orleans Arena, New Orleans

WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart won her first of an unprecedented four Final Four Most Outstanding Player awards in 2013. (Photo by Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports)

2012: Baylor (40-0)

Championship game: Baylor 80, Notre Dame 61

Final Four MOP: Brittney Griner, Jr., Baylor

Site: Pepsi Center, Denver

2011: Texas A&M (33-5)

Championship game: Texas A&M 76, Notre Dame 70

Final Four MOP: Danielle Adams, Sr., Texas A&M

Site: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

2010: UConn (39-0)

Championship game: UConn 53, Stanford 47

Final Four MOP: Maya Moore, Jr., UConn

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2009: UConn (39-0)

Championship game: UConn 76, Louisville 54

Final Four MOP: Tina Charles, Jr., UConn

Site: Scottrade Center, St. Louis

2008: Tennessee (36-2)

Championship game: Tennessee 64, Stanford 48

Final Four MOP: Candace Parker, Sr., Tennessee

Site: St. Pete Times Forum, Tampa, Florida

2007: Tennessee (34-3)

Championship game: Tennessee 59, Rutgers 46

Final Four MOP: Candace Parker, Jr., Tennessee

Site: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

2006: Maryland (34-4)

Championship game: Maryland 78, Duke 75 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Laura Harper, So., Maryland

Site: TD Garden, Boston

2005: Baylor (33-3)

Championship game: Baylor 84, Michigan State 62

Final Four MOP: Sophia Young, Jr., Baylor

Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

2004: UConn (31-4)

Championship game: UConn 70, Tennessee 61

Final Four MOP: Diana Taurasi, Sr., UConn

Site: New Orleans Arena, New Orleans

2003: UConn (37-1)

Championship game: UConn 73, Tennessee 68

Final Four MOP: Diana Taurasi, Jr., UConn

Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

2002: UConn (39-0)

Championship game: UConn 82, Oklahoma 70

Final Four MOP: Swin Cash, Sr., UConn

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2001: Notre Dame (34-2)

Championship game: Notre Dame 68, Purdue 66

Final Four MOP: Ruth Riley, Sr., Notre Dame

Site: Savvis Center, St. Louis

2000: UConn (36-1)

Championship game: UConn 71, Tennessee 52

Final Four MOP: Shea Ralph, Jr., UConn

Site: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

1999: Purdue (34-1)

Championship game: Purdue 62, Duke 45

Final Four MOP: Ukari Figgs, Sr., Purdue

Site: San Jose Arena, San Jose, California

1998: Tennessee (39-0)

Championship game: Tennessee 93, Louisiana Tech 75

Final Four MOP: Chamique Holdsclaw, Jr., Tennessee

Site: Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Missouri

1997: Tennessee (29-10)

Championship game: Tennessee 68, Old Dominion 59

Final Four MOP: Chamique Holdsclaw, So., Tennessee

Site: Riverfront Coliseum, Cincinnati

1996: Tennessee (34-2)

Championship game: Tennessee 83, Georgia 65

Final Four MOP: Michelle Marciniak, Sr., Tennessee

Site: Charlotte Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina

1995: UConn (35-0)

Championship game: UConn 70, Tennessee 64

Final Four MOP: Rebecca Lobo, Sr., UConn

Site: Target Center, Minneapolis

1994: North Carolina (33-2)

Championship game: North Carolina 60, Louisiana Tech 59

Final Four MOP: Charlotte Smith, Jr., North Carolina

Site: Richmond Coliseum, Richmond, Virginia

1993: Texas Tech (31-3)

Championship game: Texas Tech 84, Ohio State 82

Final Four MOP: Sheryl Swoopes, Sr., Texas Tech

Site: The Omni, Atlanta

Sheryl Swoopes led Texas Tech to the 1993 NCAA women's basketball tournament championship. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

1992: Stanford (30-3)

Championship game: Stanford 78, Western Kentucky 62

Final Four MOP: Molly Goodenbour, Jr., Stanford

Site: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles

1991: Tennessee (30-5)

Championship game: Tennessee 70, Virginia 67 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Dawn Staley, Jr., Virginia

Site: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

1990: Stanford (32-1)

Championship game: Stanford 88, Auburn 81

Final Four MOP: Jennifer Azzi, Sr., Stanford

Site: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

1989: Tennessee (35-2)

Championship game: Tennessee 76, Auburn 60

Final Four MOP: Bridgette Gordon, Sr., Tennessee

Site: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington

1988: Louisiana Tech (32-2)

Championship game: Louisiana Tech 56, Auburn 54

Final Four MOP: Erica Westbrooks, Sr., Louisiana Tech

Site: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington

1987: Tennessee (28-6)

Championship game: Tennessee 67, Louisiana Tech 44

Final Four MOP: Tonya Edwards, Fr., Tennessee

Site: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

1986: Texas (34-0)

Championship game: Texas 97, USC 81

Final Four MOP: Clarissa Davis, Fr., Texas

Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

1985: Old Dominion (31-3)

Championship game: Old Dominion 70, Georgia 65

Final Four MOP: Tracy Claxton, Sr., Old Dominion

Site: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

1984: USC (29-4)

Championship game: USC 72, Tennessee 61

Final Four MOP: Cheryl Miller, So., USC

Site: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

Basketball icons Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper led USC to back-to-back NCAA tournament championships in 1983 and 1984. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

1983: USC (31-2)

Championship game: USC 69, Louisiana Tech 67

Final Four MOP: Cheryl Miller, Fr., USC

Site: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Virginia

1982: Louisiana Tech (35-1)

Championship game: Louisiana Tech 76, Cheyney 62

Final Four MOP: Janice Lawrence, So., Louisiana Tech

Site: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Virginia